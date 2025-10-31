Address debt-equity financing bias in business through tax reform

Uganda’s Income Tax Act (just like the tax laws of most countries) favours debt financing over equity.

It treats the cost of debt such as interest, bank charges, among others, as allowable tax deductions albeit subject to a limitation to 30 percent of the taxpayer’s Tax Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Tax and Amortisation (EBITDA) in a year of income.

On the contrast, the dividends earned from shareholding in a company are not tax deductible. This unequal tax treatment of debt and equity may encourage businesses to favour debt financing over equity financing.

Drawing inferences from European Union (EU)’s DEBRA proposal, this article highlights the need to address the inequality of tax treatment of debt and equity from a tax perspective in Uganda by granting a tax allowance on an increase in equity of a business.

The DEBRA (Debt-Equity Bias Reduction Allowance) is a proposal that was presented by the European Commission in May 2022 to support the creation of a harmonised tax environment that places debt and equity financing on an equal footing across the EU.

The DEBRA proposal was inspired by the need for the EU to address the negative impacts arising from the unequal tax treatment of debt and equity upon realising that the favourable tax treatment of debt over equity induced tax planning considerations which continued to distort distribution of investment and growth.

Further, there were also concerns that the unequal treatment between debt and equity induces a bias towards debt in businesses’ investment decisions which can potentially lead to high levels of indebtedness in the European corporate sectors.

The DEBRA proposal includes two separate measures that apply independently. The first measure is an allowance on equity and the second one is a limitation on interest deduction. The allowance on equity is computed on an allowance base which is multiplied by a Notional Interest Rate (NIR).

The allowance base is the difference between equity at the end of the year and equity at the end of the previous year.

Just like the EU, Uganda needs to address the debt-equity bias to avert the negative consequences arising from over reliance on debt financing of businesses.

Over reliance on debt financing may lead to high indebtedness which may in turn lead to other non-desirable consequences to the economy such as liquidation of companies.

Liquidation can take a toll on the economy through loss of jobs and taxes such as Income Tax, VAT, Withholding Tax and Employment Taxes (PAYE).

Most importantly, addressing the inequality in tax treatment of debt and equity ensures a level playing ground for taxpayers in Uganda by eliminating the undue advantage obtained by taxpayers relying more on debt financing over their peers using equity financing. This ensures fair competition in the market with the associated advantages that follow it.

Since the unequal tax treatment of debt and equity is created by a statute, Uganda should consider amending the Income Tax Act to address the inequality. The amendment can take form of introduction of a provision granting an allowance on increment of equity.

This provision should guide on how the allowance can be computed, the timeline within which an allowance can be claimed and the pre-conditions for the claim of the allowance. It is also important to include clauses in the amendment that can guard against any aggressive tax planning measures intended to unduly tap into the allowance.

The writer, Fahad Kizito, is a lawyer specialising in tax and commercial practice.