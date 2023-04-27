Address needs of older people with frailty, HIV

The United Nations declared the period 2021-2030 as the “decade of healthy aging”, promoting initiatives to ensure a good quality of life, functionality and independence in elderly people. Health-related quality of life is how an individual perceives physical emotional and mental health, and social functioning. People who are independent and functional also tend to experience a better quality of life.

Frailty in persons living with HIV (PLWH) is an under researched topic that requires urgent attention since PLWH are now surviving longer. Many are predicted to achieve a normal life expectancy, even in settings like sub-Saharan Africa, thanks to advances in antiretroviral therapy, more effective and tolerable drugs.

Yet older people living with HIV often face medical problems with aging rather than HIV-related diseases. These conditions often start earlier in life and have a faster course as PLWH’s immune systems are constantly “turned on” trying to get rid of the virus. This can lead to premature and accelerated aging.

To date PLWH programmes have focused on achieving the UNAIDS 90, 90, 90 targets:

• 90 percent of people living with HIV knowing their HIV status,

• 90 percent accessing antiretroviral treatment

• 90 percent of people on treatment having suppressed viral loads (a low level of HIV in the blood). There is now a global advocacy to go beyond viral suppression towards a good health-related quality of life (addressing physical, emotional and mental health plus social functioning), what some people call the “forth 90 target”.

Frailty is the result of decreasing reserves and functions associated with aging. Frail older individual are less able to cope with everyday stressors or acute stressor like trauma and more vulnerable to negative health outcomes like hospitalisation. Frail people often experience unintentional weight loss, muscle loss, weakness, fatigue, and low levels of physical activity. In PLWH, frailty seems to appear at younger age and progresses more rapidly. For affected individuals and their families, frailty decreases the quality of life, their independence, and poses a risk of adverse health outcomes (falls, hospitalisation, disability, death). For the health care system, it is important to identify those who need priority medical care and promote prevention programmes and, on a wider societal level, to promote independency and productivity.

HIV programmes should integrate assessment of frailty in PLWH. The best model for integrating this has proved elusive – in some settings HIV specialists have trained in geriatric care, in others, geriatricians operate regular HIV-aging services, in more constrained settings, specialised nurses conduct frailty assessments.

While there are no easy pharmaceutical interventions for frailty, some lifestyle interventions - remaining physically active (walking at least 30 minutes a day), maintaining a healthy diet, staying socially connected and avoiding isolation ¬- can help prevent, delay or reverse frailty.