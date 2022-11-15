Address poor anti-hypertensive drug adherence

Of late, Uganda has experienced a shift in the major causes of death, with stroke, heart attack and heart failure on the rise. The WHO data on life expectancy published in 2020 suggests that Stroke and Coronary Heart Disease are the leading causes of death in Uganda, with 11,181 (5.39 percent) and 8,784 (4.23 percent) while hypertension sits 10th with 3,120 (1.50 percent). Hypertension in Uganda is highest in the central region at 28.5 percent followed by the eastern region at 26.4 percent. Since majority of the adults in these regions are non-literate, the chances that they would understand diagnoses and prescriptions are very narrow and this has bred poor adherence to anti-hypertensive drugs.

It might be non-intentional at times but studies indicate high rates of poor adherence among hypertensive patients in Africa. In Uganda, the current rate of non-adherence to anti-hypertensive drugs is not known.

In 2018, the Uganda Heart Institute signed an MoU with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Company to reduce the price of anti-hypertensive drugs by at least half the normal price. In 2019, Ministry of Health and Uganda Virus Research Institute partnered with Medical Research Council- Uganda, TASO and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine to run the Inte-Africa project testing the efficacy of integrating diabetes and hypertension services alone, or in combination with HIV-infection services.

In 2020, Ministry of Health partnered with AstraZeneca, launching the Healthy Heart Africa programme in Uganda to strengthen the provision of services for management and prevention of hypertension.

Although these interventions have helped in reducing poor adherence to anti-hypertensive medication, it is important for us to first of all recognise that none of them was established with the sole purpose of addressing poor adherence.. This explains why there is still lack of emphasis on some of the factors that are important in improving drug adherence such as family support. The support usually ranges from family members reminding patients to take their medication to helping them buy anti-hypertensive drugs, escorting them to health facilities and reminding them of their follow-up dates.

The failure of current interventions to promote family support has left many patients isolated with no help at all, exposing them to poor drug adherence.

The nature of funding for the current interventions leaves a lot to be desired. AstraZeneca was behind the Healthy Heart Africa programme while European Union funded the Inte-Africa project and implementation was meant to be done for a specific period of time. This time-bound nature of funding comes with unintended consequences. During the implementation of the Inte-Africa project in Jinja District, hypertension clinics were established and boosted with extra staff to improve service delivery and data management. When phase one ended in December 2021, facilities could not support the extra staff, forcing them to revert back to their previous way of operation.

Drug availability is an important factor for drug adherence. When the prescribed drugs are available, there are more chances that patients will take them appropriately. NMS provides anti-hypertensive drugs at no cost but these come in very limited quantities and usually focused on the essentials only. The Novartis agreement only applied to the drugs in private pharmacies and drug shops and has not directly improved the drug sufficiency at health facilities. Facilities still struggle to provide anti-hypertensive drugs and this is promoting poor adherence.

While we lament over the increasing rate of hypertension in our country, poor anti-hypertensive drug adherence is a slow poison no one is talking about.

Mr William Damulira, a data clerk with the NCD Clinic at Bugembe Health Centre IV, Jinja.