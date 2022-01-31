Address problem of long-term finance

Recently, I argued in this paper that the biggest challenge we face is how to put the economy in our own hands. (See ‘Economy not in our hands,’ in Daily Monitor of January 14.)

Our economic problems are very well known. But why do we fail to find solutions to them? Part of the reason is that we have mastered the art of lying to ourselves big time. Take the recent figures attributed to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

Amid the gloom from the Covid-19 beating of our economy, UBOS says only 49 percent (down from 68 percent) of our households still depend on subsistence agriculture! The insinuation here is that, Covid notwithstanding, the economy was resilient enough to free many Ugandans from the shackles of merely producing for the stomach.

I’ll tell you why. I live in the heart of rural Teso. I estimate that about 80 percent of our people are still dependent on subsistence agriculture. Why’s that? It is majorly because our people are still using the ancient Mesopotamian technology.

Some 10,000 years ago, the people of Mesopotamia (in present day Iraq) invented the hoe to domesticate plants. Then they invented the plough to domesticate animals. In Teso, we still rely on the hoe and plough to scratch a living from the tired soil.

Our fathers knew how to use the fallow method to leave some land to rest, allowing cattle to drop dung on the uncultivated soil and fertilise it.

But with the population pressure, agricultural land is diminishing. Land fragmentation is now a big problem. Moreover, some young people have no land at all, leaving them loitering in trading centres. Are these some of the people captured in the UBOS statistics?

Clearly, the solution for the people of Teso and other parts of Uganda is commercial agriculture and value addition through agro-processing. The government knows this. You and I do too. But what’s being done about it? Talk, talk and more talk! Part of the reason we cannot put our money where our mouths are is that the economy lacks the long-term finance commercial agriculture and industrialisation demand.

For the most part, investors are putting short-term finance into the economy. Even the banking system leaves a whole lot to be desired. We have nearly 30 commercial banks, of which only two are local; Centenary Bank (majority owned by the Catholic Church) and Housing Finance Bank (co-owned by government and NSSF).

Now, with the uncertainties of the political direction of Uganda after President Museveni and the government’s huge appetite for borrowing externally and domestically, most, if not all, of these banks would rather buy Treasury bills and bonds than provide long-term finance to the economy. Without a doubt, we need a monetary policy that can ensure that much of the liquidity in the economy is channeled to commercial agriculture and industrialisation through long-term finance.

Finance aside, education and health are the two other critical sectors in terms of human capital development. But look at our teachers and health workers. They are perennially begging for this and that. Many times they down their tools or demonstrate over salaries, working conditions, etc.

We must discard a colonial education system that teaches our children how to read, write and count, while neglecting critical thinking and problem solving. (A new Uwezo report shows that the overall proportions of children who could not read or sound out letters of the alphabet doubled from 6.2 percent in 2018 to 11.6 percent in 2021.)

We must decisively address the critical problems bedevilling our economy such as lack of long-term finance and poor motivation of teachers and health workers.