Address service delivery constraints in local govt

The Finance Ministry has been conducting Local Government Budget Consultations for the Financial Year 2026/2027 since September 15, in 24 regional centres across the country. These budget consultative workshops bring together government technical and political staff at various levels to consult and communicate the government's budget strategy for the upcoming financial year.

I have been following the discussion, but some of the most recurring issues at local governments include inadequate infrastructure, inadequate staffing in schools and health facilities, underfunded agricultural extension services, weak disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, among others. The persistent challenges have resulted in a substantial gap between the services needed by the people and those provided in service delivery, which have far-reaching implications for Uganda’s development trajectory. Particularly, this gap is widely pronounced in rural areas where access to basic services such as clean water, sanitation, and quality health care is limited.

For instance, communities in Kabarole District in areas such as Karagura, Hakibale, Kibatsi, Kabende, and Kasenda lack access to safe drinking water. According to the March 2025 district survey report, access to drinking water had reduced to 43.6 percent from 48.3 percent. The report also indicates that residents rely on unprotected sources. In Kabale, according to data from the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), there are infrastructure safety concerns. In addition, poor road drainage systems have led to blockages caused by debris such as pebbles, mud, and plastic waste.

In Kyotera District, information from Transparency International Uganda indicates delayed completion of Nabigasa Health Centre III maternity Ward- Nabigasa Health Centre III. Since the commencement of works in 2020, the facility remains non-functional due to delays in project completion and handover. This has affected access to maternal health services. In Nebbi District, a devastating hailstorm hit Abongo Primary School in March, damaging classrooms and injuring students.

Since the government’s response couldn’t come in time, parents had to foot the bill for the repairs. Many schools face similar challenges that affect vulnerable children's access to education, hence undermining Uganda’s Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme. To mitigate this, the government should consider establishing an emergency education fund, enforcing climate-resilient building standards, and prioritising inclusive recovery efforts to ensure safe learning environments for all.

Government, in the Financial Year 2026/2027 Budget, should prioritise funding critical infrastructure, staffing, improving disaster risk financing, and climate-resilient infrastructure. In addition, there is a need to strengthen local revenue mobilisation and fund absorption, enhance transparency and accountability in public service delivery. In conclusion, by addressing several service delivery constraints through targeted solutions in local governments, the lives of citizens will be improved. And as we look forward to the Financial Year 2026/2027 National Budget, these priorities will be essential for achieving national development goals.

Wilson Manishimwe Public Relations expert and Public Policy Analyst



