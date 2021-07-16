Address the looming food crisis

By Guest Writer More by this Author

As Uganda battles to control the spread of Covid-19, I must bring your attention to the looming food crisis. Uganda’s attention has been overtaken by the overwhelming numbers of people affected by Covid-19.

Political debates around elections, appointments, and now a fight for ownership of Covidex, a drug for supportive treatment against Covid-19, have dominated the news. There is little or no attention or information on the worsening status of food security in the country.

Uganda has experienced erratic weather, and the rainfall pattern has been very poor. The first farming season that is usually a source of food basket in the country has been terribly affected by drought. The crops have already perished, and a crisis of pasture and water for livestock is evident.

Many parts of country have been affected and Teso is among the severely affected regions. Drought has affected farmers during critical stages of crop growth (flowering, seeding, fruiting, podding). Some places with late onset of rainfall have seen their crops destroyed at germination stage.

Loss of soil fertility, particularly in Teso, is eminent resulting in poor soil water retention capacity, water stress evidenced by wilting and dying crops.

Already, farmers have registered and expect zero or poor first season harvest of June - August. Livestock recovering from last year’s pasture and water crisis, pests and disease are at risk again.

Moreover, last season’s food stocks have been depleted at household level. Households have been stretched of food due to urban rural migration. The situation has been worsened by escalating prices of food and farming input across the country.

With weekly markets, cattle auctions and public transport closed, and with current loss of employment, the household coping mechanisms are failing.

Recovery from devastating effects of drought is unlikely because farmers won’t have planting material and means in time for second season rainfall.

Moses Kwapi, a progressive farmer in Ongino, Kumi District says his tree plantation has been affected by the drought. Farmers in Oseera, Aakum, Akide and Tisai villages have also registered losses of staple food crops (maize, cassava, sorghum, groundnuts, pulses). The Agricultural Office of Ongino sub-county, says the main staple food crops have perished, and food shortage is expected.

Simon Edangat, chairman of Katine cooperative in Soroti fears the food crisis will affect households’ food security and farmers will have nothing in surplus to bulk for income.

“We had a contract to supply unshelled groundnuts, which we couldn’t find in all 10 districts of Teso. We had to buy expensively (Shs3,000 per kilogramme) from Agago, Aleptong, Otukei, and Kitgum”.

John Ongit, a smallholder farmer in Ngora says he has lost two acres of maize to drought. “I have decided to feed my livestock with the remains of maize stalk from drought because the pasture has also dried.”

Simon Peter Okore, the Agricultural Officer, Ngora sub-county, Ngora district describes the first season as a dead one.

Nicholas Oluka, an agriculture extension worker of Kumi District Farmers Association says their members don’t have surplus produce for bulking.

Given this situation, children, pregnant mothers, elderly and the sick are at risk of starvation and malnutrition.

Starvation affects immunity and will worsen the disease burden. People with poor immunity can easily succumb to deadly Covid-19.

I call upon government to conduct a comprehensive assessment to ascertain the level of disaster and respond rather than wait to react to news about numbers of starving, malnourished and death cases, and increased crime over food crisis.

