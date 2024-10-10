Address violence against women and girls in Moroto District

Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) is a severe and widespread issue, particularly troubling in Moroto District within Uganda's Karamoja region.

In recent years, significant strides have been made in addressing VAWG in Uganda, particularly in Moroto District. The Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS) has implemented notable measures to improve the protection of survivors and the prevention of VAWG.

One significant advancement is the practice of hearing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases in chambers. This approach enhances privacy and sensitivity, providing a safer environment for survivors to share their experiences without public exposure.

Furthermore, Uganda’s legal framework for combating VAWG is robust and includes several key pieces of legislation. These laws represent a solid foundation for addressing and preventing violence against women and girls. In addition, the Moroto District Local Government, with support from various partners, established a shelter for survivors of VAWG. Although this shelter has faced challenges, its establishment demonstrates a commitment to providing support for survivors.

Despite these positive developments, survivors of VAWG in Moroto face severe challenges. The Uganda Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Uganda), one of the few organisations dedicated to promoting women's rights through legal aid and advocacy in Moroto District, responds to an average of at least five cases of VAWG each week.

As seen above, Moroto District currently lacks a fully functional and dedicated shelter for survivors of VAWG. Therefore, human rights organisations such as FIDA-Uganda have had to rely on a church-run shelter in Naoi village, located just about 1 km from the district headquarters, which, while providing some relief, is critically limited. The shelter can only accommodate 10 survivors at a time and struggles with inadequate funding, leading to shortages in basic necessities. Due to these constraints, the shelter's management often reintegrates survivors into their communities within two weeks, on the assumption that investigations and arrests are swiftly handled.

However, the criminal justice system in Moroto is plagued by delays. Investigations are prolonged, and logistical issues hinder timely arrests, especially in areas with high insecurity.

Consequently, survivors frequently remain stranded, with no viable options for long-term safety or support. The plight of VAWG survivors in Moroto District underscores an urgent need for systemic reform.

While progress has been made, the current lack of adequate resources, insufficient shelter capacities, and slow legal processes leave survivors in precarious situations, often choosing between ongoing abuse or uncertain and, therefore, dangerous alternatives.

Establishing a fully funded, secure shelter with the capacity to support survivors effectively is not merely a necessity but a moral imperative. Such a facility would provide immediate safety and support, ensuring a more thorough and just legal process.