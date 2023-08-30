Addressing image-based sexual violence

Image-based sexual violence is the non-consensual and involuntary public distribution of a person’s sexual images or videos without their consent. Non-consensual sharing and posting of sexually explicit images and videos of someone else as a form of revenge, entertainment, or political motive has become a global phenomenon.

Image-based sexual violence as a subject has received little or limited attention from the public, legislators, law enforcement officials and decision makers in terms of addressing it as a crime. The victims have been humiliated into isolation and, within Uganda’s current legal framework, some have even been detained or arrested. This shaming and dehumanising treatment is enabled by existing attitudes and laws about women’s bodies, sexuality, the right to privacy and agency. There has been limited understanding of the issue at hand and this has led to ineffective gender-blind laws that are intended to criminalise this practice.

Presently victims of image- based sexual violence currently have little to no recourse under Uganda’s current legal regime. This situation needs to be rectiﬁed in light of Uganda’s international obligations to end gender-based discrimination under the CEDAW, and in compliance with the 1995 Constitution of Uganda, which guarantees the right to privacy for all.

There is need for formulation of a new offence that is tailored specifically to image- based sexual violence. Despite the limitations and arguments for existing offences which can and should be used to deal with such a crime, a new offence would provide better legal redress for victims. There are specific advantages to a new offence designed specifically for image-based sexual violence. This advantage lies in the communicative and symbolic function of criminal law. Criminal liability is the strongest formal condemnation that society can inflict. Creating such an offence therefore expresses social condemnation of the practice at the core of the offence and acknowledges the harm associated with such behaviours.

A criminal provision is better able to communicate the boundaries of socially acceptable behaviour if it packages this crime in a morally significant way. In order to be effective a new offence should focus on the intentional dissemination, or the threat of dissemination, of the intimate image without the consent of the victim or without reasonable grounds to assume consent to the manner of distribution regardless of whether the person is the creator of the image or has merely come into possession of that image.

Additionally the role of social media platforms should not be ignored, internet service providers control the gateway through which non-consensual pornography and other internet vices enter and re-enter the public space. They should therefore bear some liability in the dissemination of these images and videos, especially on platforms that are known for instant messaging and instant sharing of photos and videos. Central Security Protocols or standards ought to be developed between Uganda and the different social media platforms to guide and set heavy fines for the lack of restrictions on public dissemination of intimate images of women and men across their platforms.

However in recommending a new offence it must also be kept in mind that there are limits to what the law can do. A widespread social realisation is needed among the public, the police, prosecutors and the courts of Uganda that recognises such behaviour as deserving of prosecution and in effect an amendment of our laws to cover this new form of sexual violence .form of sexual violence .