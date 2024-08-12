Addressing school sanitation crisis

In an era where health is considered a priority, basic sanitation remains a distant dream for many school-going children in Uganda, raising concerns regarding the dilapidated pit-latrines in many schools, bringing to light the broader issue of accountability and transparency in the allocation and use of funds set aside in the National Budget to Ministry of Education and Sports for infrastructural development.

Despite the National Budget allocation for the fiscal years 2022/2023, the story is much the same for the 2024/2025 allocation as early bids suggest a similar or even increased allocation of funds for educational infrastructure leaving one questioning the effectiveness of the school inspectorate bodies under the Ministry of Education and Sports, where the previous funds have gone and why such alarming problems of sanitary facilities in a dire state still exist.

The dilapidated pit-latrine crisis in schools remains a pressing issue that demands immediate attention. As highlighted in recent reports, many schools in Busia, where 90 percent of teachers share latrines with pupils, Kalangala, Luweero, Kumi, and Soroti where a 12-year-old primary three pupil was laid to rest last week after falling in a dilapidated pit-latrine recently.

Two-thirds of schools in Uganda lack basic sanitation facilities, a dire situation that exacerbates the spread of diseases and negatively impacts student attendance. This issue is particularly concerning for girls, whose sexual and reproductive health rights are compromised by inadequate infrastructure.

The poor condition of existing facilities further perpetuates a cycle of poor hygiene, health issues, embarrassment, and anxiety among students, ultimately affecting their self-esteem, participation in school activities, and overall educational development. The dire conditions that these children face daily are not just infrastructural issues but also ethical ones with continued neglect effectively derogating from the rights of children to access safe and hygienic educational environments.

The Ministry of Education, through its quality assurance branch, the Directorate of Education Standards, is responsible for conducting regular school inspections to ensure compliance with established minimum standards, including infrastructure.

To ensure that existing latrines remain functional and hygienic, the directorate should implement maintenance programmes in schools. This could include training school staff and students on proper hygiene practices and the importance of maintaining sanitation facilities. This encourages students to take part in maintaining their school environment and fostering a culture of cleanliness and responsibility.

Establishing a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation system is crucial to ensure that every shilling allocated for pit-latrine construction or refurbishment is fully accounted for. This system should prioritise the construction of sufficient pit-latrines that meet recommended standards, which should be a prerequisite for any school to operate. Key criteria should include gender-segregated latrines equipped with incinerators, proper ventilation, and accessibility, particularly for girls during their menstrual cycles.