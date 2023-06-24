ADF massacre: Blame NRM govt

Two words sum up what the parents and relatives of the 41 victims of the Lhubiriha Secondary School massacre in Kasese District are going to deal with for the rest of their lives: inconsolable grief.

The images of the victims we saw on social media show the assailants’ brutality in the most graphic detail. The assailants fatally shot, hacked and burned to death innocent girls and boys.

They were in the prime of their lives and were at school building a foundation for their future.

Mr Museveni and his government did not stage the deadly attack, but it is hard not to blame him for the tragic failure to protect the lives of the 41 students.

We are governed according to the Constitution (at least in theory), and Chapter 12 and articles 208–222 spell out details about how our security should be handled.

We pay taxes the government uses to take care of the security forces’ wellbeing, which includes accommodation, food, healthcare and salaries.

Mr Museveni, the Commander-in-Chief, is taken care of by taxpayers and enjoys an opulent lifestyle that the taxpayers can only dream of.

While presidents/prime ministers of some rich countries do not even have official aircraft, Mr Museveni has had a Gulfstream for decades — and once lent it to his daughter for a trip to Germany.

You would expect that as the governed play their role, the government also keeps its part of the bargain. But reality shows something different. We have witnessed fatal (and near-fatal) shootings of prominent Ugandans, murders of young women in Wakiso and Entebbe, killings in Masaka and bomb blasts in central Kampala.

The latest deadly attack and the previous attacks have all occurred when some of our security forces are securing peace in African countries that have their own armies — countries grappling with conflicts we did not start.

It is a bit like providing charity in the neighbourhood when people at home need it most.

The ADF, a ragtag rebel army widely blamed for the June 16 attack, started terrorising Ugandans in 1996. In 1998, it ruthlessly killed 80 students at Kichwamba Technical College.

It has never been defeated, yet the President’s well-trained soldier-son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, keeps bragging, on Twitter, about the UPDF’s military strength.

When Mr Museveni appears on TV to address Ugandans about the security situation, he blames commanders/senior officers but never himself.

He talks about what should have been done, but words do not bring back lost lives.

Politicians in Uganda — from the LC chairman to Mr Museveni — enjoy a free pass that is baffling. If the rebels had massacred 1,000 Ugandans, Mr Museveni would still keep his job. The Constitution says all power belongs to the people, but he has all the powers.

Political jobs may be hard to get, but they are probably the easiest to do. There is nothing difficult about being the Speaker of Parliament, about being an MP, about being a Cabinet minister — as long as you do not antagonise Mr Museveni.

Politicians have it all smooth sailing. And politics is probably the only ‘industry’ where you can secure a lucrative position with no resumes, no written tests, no interviews, no performance targets, no performance reviews. When you fail to deliver, you still keep your job — for years.

By contrast, private sector workers, consultants and contractors are kept on the payroll only if they show proof of successfully completing deliverables. When they fail, they are fired.

If politics worked in the same way, Mr Museveni would have paid a heavy price for his failures.