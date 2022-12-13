Adopt anticipatory action approaches

The Paris Agreement and Kyoto protocol urged countries of the world to craft plans aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions driven by human-made CO2 but states are yet to devise plans to contain global warming sufficiently.

At the end of the day, climate change is alarmingly happening at all local levels in the terrestrial globe including all our nearest neighbourhoods and this was highlighted recently at the COP27 in Egypt. While there may be promising stories in some states, there are others in green-washing campaigns whose net-zero commitments have failed to get properly aligned with a “robust criteria and transitional plans. When it comes to climate change, there can’t be a one-size-fits-all strategy but rather multifaceted interventions for effective management of global warming and mitigating world tragedies.

Today’s climate should form better days of planning on the side of government to avoid climatic catastrophe’s about to affect human-life. On September 12, 2019 at the UN Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit, the Risk-informed Early Action Partnership (REAP) was launched to vastly increase the coverage of anticipatory action (A-A) and cover one billion world people through financing the delivery mechanisms connected to effective early action plans by 2025.

Anticipatory action (A-A) is a means of acting early prior to the onset or deepening of a crisis, to reduce the impacts. Acting early intuitively makes sense and there is a moral imperative to act if a crisis is predicted, in order to avoid human suffering. The scientific evidence regarding the efficiency and effectiveness of A-A is vital in refining and improving various mechanisms. Government could also strongly engage the donors and justify investment in climatic anticipatory actions.

Acting early has several benefits of avoiding, reducing and mitigating expected impacts by acting prior, before a disaster strikes hence reducing response time. Once anticipatory aid gets to the people faster, it could avert suffering and deeply help to prevent more severe impacts, decreasing the cost of humanitarian response through greater prepositioning and early procurement; better-quality programme design through pre-planning with more preventative measures, and potential co-benefits.

Therefore, Uganda should very quickly define collaborative mechanisms with a core group of organisations that are working towards this shift, have built related capacities and evidence-based approaches like the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, CARE, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Save the Children and World Food Programme (WFP). These international humanitarian organisations are increasingly applying anticipatory action approaches to act earlier to reduce the impact of natural hazards and enhance post-disaster response. Such initiatives that these organisations use, often referred to as forecast-based early action (FbA), Forecast-based Financing (FbF) and Early Warning Early Action (EWEA) are worth venturing into for they can provide predetermined actions prior to a shock or before acute impacts are felt in vulnerable areas of Kasese and Bududa, among others. Thus A-A needs to be conceptualised by Uganda government, discussed in different fora’s and harmoniously agreed in advance so that decision-making and financing can happen quickly and efficiently (Wilkinson et al., 2018).

Overall, existing evidence indicates that the effects of anticipatory action at household level are mainly positive, with beneficiaries for instance experiencing less psychosocial stress when floods hit, higher crop productivity, less food insecurity during prolonged periods of drought and lower livestock mortality during severe cold spells. If government invested massively in monitoring, evaluation and learning (MEL) systems there would be assured evidence produced to high standards and more continuous improvements in the design and delivery of A-A on ground would gain traction among the citizenry.

Finally, open communication, collaborative and transparency mechanisms about severe climatic mitigation models and assumptions are critical so that a definite development agenda on a rightful A-A initiatives is attained to avail more substantial evidence and data in assessing the benefits of acting early before disasters strike.