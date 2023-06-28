Adopt bilingual policies to operationalise official languages

On 24 June 2023, one of the prominent scholars of Kiswahili from Kenya forwarded an online newspaper article titled – “East African parliament blocks use of Kiswahili in its sessions’”, to a WhatsApp group full of practitioners of this language.

While the article did not attract the attention it deserved from the Waswahili, it highlighted a scene that, if left unattended, could have already set a precedent for future references.

The scene happened in the East African Legislative Assembly involving a legislator from the DRC who had failed to advance a point in English sufficiently and requested to push it further using Kiswahili.

Unfortunately, the request was declined as the emphasis on English as the working language of the East African Community was maintained much as Kiswahili and French were recently adopted as the community’s official languages.

Upon reading the article, I immediately sensed a rat after contextualising the scene regarding the number of other legislators who could be in the same shoes, even if the legislator’s request to use Kiswahili was granted.

How many could have understood the point? Well, much as the short-run solution of installation of the translating machines was highlighted, to the contrary, a requirement for adopting a bilingual/trilingual policy in each member state is a key remedy in the East African Community for the long run.

Of course, translation machines or human interpreters are of help, though with challenges, the issues of adopting and operationalizing bilingual/trilingual policies - mainly for official/national languages are desirable.

It is absurd that even ‘our’ constitutions, if not silent, are largely unclear about the statuses of the so-called official/national languages, a quick example being Tanzania.

Relatedly, Uganda’s language policy, which is being reviewed, hardly outlines the functions of its official languages, let alone the decreed national language - Kiswahili which has never been repealed since 1971.

I should emphasise that such silences create overlaps and hegemonies of unofficial languages in terms of use and practices, even in public office, with Uganda as an example.

Thus, by adopting such policies, the partner states will be preparing their wananchi to embrace the advantages of multilingualism in contrast with monolingualism or ‘partial’ bilingualism, which is the trend.

By this, wananchi will be able to use their official/national languages as enshrined in respective constitutions and in language or cultural policies.

Subsequently, with such policies present, in the long run, after systematic financial investments and attitudinal changes either individually or through national-wide strategies, a given population of purposely bilingual/multilingual speakers will continuously be formed.

Thus, such groomed personnel will polyglotically occupy public offices, e.g., be parliamentary with ease and even participate in debates beyond the geographical boundaries of a given member state or East Africa, which is ‘hardly’ the case now.

Nonetheless, this can easily be achieved by making a bilingual/trilingual policy a job requirement.

Unlike other job requirements, language proficiency or competence, mainly in spoken form, is an explicit action to be easily noticed unless the one interviewing is also green about a particular language which seems to be the order of the day in many developing countries, as the principle of ‘technical know who’ is central.