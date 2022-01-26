Adopt new recommendations on cervical cancer

Lilian N. Luyima

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • In 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a new guideline to help countries make faster progress, more equitably, on the screening and treatment of this devastating disease. This called for 70 percent of women globally to be screened regularly for cervical disease with a high-performance test, and for 90 percent of those needing it to receive appropriate treatment.

Very many women worldwide, especially the poorest women, continue to die from cervical cancer; a disease which is both preventable and treatable. In 2020, more than half a million women contracted cervical cancer, and about 342,000 women died as a result, most in the poorest countries. Thus, quick and accurate screening programmes are critical so that every woman with cervical disease gets the treatment she needs, and avoidable deaths are prevented.

