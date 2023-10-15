Advocating for the freedom of our abusers. Who has failed us?

Different philosophies teach us about empathy. In the African setting, Ubuntu is highly commendable.

However, it is disheartening to witness victims at the forefront of advocating for the freedom of their abusers.

Daphine Namitala, 15, trains with Sparks Boxing Academy and bears valid ambitions of becoming a boxing champion. She recently lost a fight to Irene Apio from Gulu at a match that was held at Lugogo Indoor Arena.

In a viral video, her coach Herbert Kalungi, assisted by four other men, flogged her on accusations of indiscipline, the reason she lost the fight.

Police and other relevant authorities took action, arresting the coach. According to police, Namitala and her mother recorded statements but asked police not to reprimand the coach for fears that this would affect both her education and the boxing career.

This incident prompts a reflection on the broader dynamics in our society that have contributed to such disappointing choices.

Our society bears responsibility for creating an environment that coerce women and girls into pleading for the mercy of their own perpetrators.

Namitala and her mother are worried of the established societal norms of victim blaming, judgment, social stigma and the fear of retaliation from the perpetrator’s relatives or friends.

It also exhibits a culture many Ugandan mothers have, that those who help their children in pursuing their dreams, have power over them, including abusing their rights.

This raises questions about our own structures that have failed such women and girls, influencing an approach where they perceive the abuser’s freedom as a solution. A mother desperately wants to see her daughter acquire education and the victim wants to achieve her dream at whatever cost. This phenomenon is somewhat a symptom of societal expectations and lack of efficient systems to support such victims.

How much have we supported girls from such backgrounds fording entry into male dominated industries like boxing? Detaining and prosecuting her perpetrator gives her worry that her dreams have crashed because she has not seen systems empowering victims like her. The little girl needs assurance that she will make it and the ‘how’ needs to be addressed.

Girls like her need empowerment to differentiate right and wrong to avoid taking decisions that hinder justice.

She is forced to believe she lost the match because of indiscipline and deserved such a punishment. Victim blaming has clearly led to a feeling of guilt, self-doubt and shame. They are worried about the outcomes, not their rights. So how shall we dismantle such society norms if all abusers are pardoned at the mercy of their victims?

Namitala’s scenario is just a tip of the iceberg. Many victims of defilement, rape, domestic violence, prefer to have their abusers freed because to a large extent, society judges them, hindering the pursuit of justice. It is preferred that victims choose silence over justice, influencing how victims navigate their trauma.

Therefore, we need an environment to dismantle such harmful norms, support survivors and empower them to seek justice. Let’s address their fears of facing their perpetrators in courts of law. They are forced to practice empathy where it’s not called for.