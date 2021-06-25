Afflict the comfortable in Covid-19 pandemic

By Odoobo C. Bichachi More by this Author

One of the most powerful references to the role of the media is a quotation first attributed to fictional character, Mr Dooley, who featured in a weekly column in the Chicago Evening Post by Finley Peter Dunne starting in 1893. The column would later be syndicated in other newspapers.

Part of the quote reads: “The job of the newspaper is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.” The original quotation in full as published in the 1902 book, “Observations by Mr Dooley,” was in fact a rant at just how powerful and all pervasive the media had become.

I quote (in old English): “Th’ newspaper does ivrything f’r us. It runs th’ polis foorce an’ th’ banks, commands th’ milishy, controls th’ ligislachure, baptizes th’ young, marries th’ foolish, comforts th’ afflicted, afflicts th’ comfortable, buries th’ dead an’ roasts thim aftherward.” –www.poynter.org/

We shall explore the rest of the quote in future in as far as it touches on the power of the media. For now, in these times of great affliction, it is worthy picking up a few stories of the Covid-19 pandemic currently ravaging the country. Last week, John Kavuma, a consummate reader of the Daily Monitor – and I should say a very widely informed chap who consumes other media – sent me this note: “We are suddenly feeling ‘the spirit of vibrant media’ in the coverage about various hospital charges for Covid-19 is now the agenda in the public domain… Keep it up!”

He was referring to two stories in the Daily Monitor. One story had brought to the fore back-breaking costs Covid-19 patients were paying in private hospitals for treatment – the outcome notwithstanding – to the tune of Shs5 million per day! The other story was essentially a “national bar pulse check” that showed how the alcohol joints in different towns have remained open despite the presidential directive closing them. Most of them reportedly operate under the protection of security officials who either own them, are related to the owners, or receive bribes to look the other way.

Yes, that was commendable accountability journalism by the Daily Monitor team. Kudos! Indeed there was a follow-up story of private hospitals defending the huge bills, incoherent as their explanations sounded. A voice of independent health experts could have added some value to readers. Anyhow, what media perhaps need to do to take this forward is to afflict the seemingly comfortable government officials to explain these astronomical bills and what they are doing about bringing these costs to comfortable levels for the average Ugandans.

Advertisement

The President curiously skipped this matter during his address last weekend and the Health minister has offered nothing more than lamentation. The government needs to be challenged to make specific policy pronouncements and interventions so Ugandans do not have to suffer two viruses – the coronavirus and the shilling virus!

That said, during such times of endless bad news, some positive news is indeed welcome to re-assure the public that not all is lost. Daily Monitor again did a good job with last Friday’s splash headline, “200 Ugandans beat Covid-19 each day”. Yes, it is important that people know that while many have lost the battle, many more have emerged triumphant even though hugely scarred. Reading through the story, however, a great opportunity was seemingly lost to tell the different tales of survivors. Only one testimony was featured, of an NTV employee who suffered a very mild infection going by what we know people have gone through.

The 200 figure of daily survivors was surmised from Ministry of Health statistics. Could they be touched and given face? No doubt the circumstances are very difficult for the journalists to operate at full throttle during the lockdown and may therefore not be able to reach a number of people. Still, this is a story out there to revisit and bring hope to a very hopeless situation. Many have shared their ordeal on social media and may be willing to share the same on mainstream media without physical interface with the reporter once contacted.

Still, the efforts of the journalists, not just at the NMG but in the mainstream, to bring perspective, information and hope to a hopeless situation while operating in an unsafe environment cannot be diminished. That’s frontline journalism!

Send your feedback/complaints to

public-editor@ug.nationmedia.com or

call/text on +256 776 500725.