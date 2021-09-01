Afghans, you are most welcome to Uganda

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Many things done or occurring in Uganda, are controversial, others are an acceptable in free and democratic societies. However, there’s one thing on which Ugandans agree and that is welcoming refugees to their country as brothers and sisters.

The period in which Idi Amin and his regime ruled Uganda will always be remembered for the brutality, massive denials of human rights and negation of ordinary liberties of citizens.

Similar events occurred in the colonial period and under the UPC government and more or less repeated under the NRM government. However it can be stated with reasonable certainty that in none of these periods were violations of liberties and incidents of denial as extensive or intensive as they were in the dictatorship of Idi Amin.

What is clear today however, are two phenomena namely, corruption, and nepotism perpetuated in the name of the NRM and its leadership.

In regional and international fora as well as reports, Uganda always emerges as the best example of a country to emulate when welcoming and hosting refugees.

Seeking sanctuary in a foreign country is not a luxury wished by anyone but unfortunately, it is the only feasible alternative to torture, detention or death feared from one’s own national government or public authority.

Advertisement

For several decades between 1979 to 2016, Uganda Governments have been led and their cabinets dominated by ministers and officials who are former refugees and out lawed by their own house rulers and many of them listed as the criminals fit to be detained or eliminated altogether.

Over the years, Ugandan refugees scattered elsewhere in the world, have been received warmly and generously. For many Ugandans who fled to neighbouring African countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia, to mention but a few, they were treated well and enjoyed more less the same privileges and rights as citizens of those countries.

At this juncture, it is important to mention and thank the rest of the world which abhorred the misrule of Idi Amin and welcomed his Uganda victims. The same attitude and treatment were, shown to Ugandans elsewhere in the world, in the USA, Canada, Cuba, the Caribbean and Europe not to mention Australia and Newzeland. Many Ugandans chose to stay in those host countries and many acquired the citizenship of the host country.

I wish to mention the United Kingdom, Germany and the Scandinavian countries for having cared particularly and hosted warmly Uganda’s refugees. For the period 1977, and beyond 1986, thousands of Ugandans benefited from a UK Ugandan refugee scholarship scheme which was set up for the purpose of rescuing Ugandan students abandoned by their own Government or who had been forced to seek sanctuary in foreign countries but had no means of survival or support.

The scheme was administered under the chairmanship of Prof. De Bunsen former Principle of Makerere University with members Prof. Bermingham, Dr. Denis Pain and Dr. G.W Kanyeihamba, who was a fugitive himself and a senior a lecturer at Cardiff University UK.

Refugees have no choice but to run away and escape from a country out fear for their lives.

To deny such people sanctuary or welcome or assistance would be not less than acts of cruelty and ignorance of Uganda history.

For the reasons given above, Afghan refugees are and should be most welcomed to dwell among us and enjoy the good weather and plenty of food we possess.

George Wilson Kanyeihamba is a retired Supreme Court judge.