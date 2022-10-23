Africa is not a continent of problems? You are kidding, President Kagame!

So Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame, speaking at the 5th edition of the Youth Connekt 2022 in Kigali on October 13, said something that was hard to believe but was, bizarrely, greeted with a huge round of applause.

“Africa is not a continent of problems. Not at all,” Mr Kagame said as attendees, some of whom were non-Africans but know a thing or two about Africa’s myriad of problems, loudly applauded. “Yes, there are problems,” the president continued, “but where don’t you find problems? The world over there are problems, so we have to deal with our own problems. We are not a continent of problems.”

The audience applauded one more time, seemingly oblivious to the contradiction in Mr Kagame’s comments. You cannot say “we are not a continent of problems” and turn around and say “there are problems”. Yes, there are problems everywhere, but some continents, some countries, have far more problems than others.

Mr Kagame may not remember, but he has previously spoken about Africa’s problems in a way that suggests we are a continent of problems. The evidence is in speeches kept for posterity by the internet.

The best example is from May 2014. Mr Kagame sounded frustrated, a solemn expression written all over his face. There were former presidents in attendance: South Africa’s Thabo Mbeki and Nigeria’s Olusegun Obasanjo.

“For me, when I’m watching on television, I find our leaders who should have been working together all along to address these problems that commonly affect their countries wait until they are invited to go to Europe, sit there and just…It’s like they are made to sit down and address their problems. Why does anyone have to wait for that?” Mr Kagame asked as the audience applauded.

“What image does it even give about us, about Africa?” he further asked. “In fact, the image it gives is that we aren’t even there to address these problems; we’re there for a photo opportunity.”

The event at which Mr Kagame spoke was addressing conflict in Africa and tensions between countries. Thirteen years earlier, in November 2001, Mr Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, had been invited to London by then British Secretary of State for International Development Clare Short to defuse tensions between their countries.

To this day, conflict in Africa remains a major problem. The largest peacekeeping operations are in Africa — and relations between Uganda and Rwanda, between Rwanda and the DRC, between Rwanda and Burundi, are not the best.

Africa is the only continent where unconstitutional changes of governments have persisted. US researchers Jonathan Powell and Clayton Thyne have identified more than 200 unconstitutional changes of governments in Africa since the 1950s. Burkina Faso leads the pack.

What is more, Unesco says that out of the 244 million children aged six to 18 who are not in school, more than 40 percent, or 98 million, live in sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has 20.2 million; Ethiopia, one of the fastest-growing economies, has 10.5 million; and Kenya, East Africa’s largest economy, has 1.8 million.

None of what is written here is meant to demoralise Africans. It is meant to show readers — and leaders — that if we are going to solve our problems, we have to admit they exist. As a realist — a person who accepts and deals with a situation as it really is and does not try to pretend that it is different — I have to bare the facts.

The poorest continent, dear Mr President, cannot be the continent with few problems.