Africa must stand strong at COP28 

Once again, the world gears up for COP28, and the anticipation is palpable. This event marks the 28th iteration of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Over the years, COP meetings have endeavoured to actualise and uphold a worldwide accord on the pressing necessity to shield our planet from further harm.

One of the controversial issues facing various COP meetings has been the need to scale down and abandon the use of fossil fuels, which are blamed for the current rise in global temperatures.

At COP26 in Glasgow, COP agreed to scale down the use of fossil fuels. Almost immediately, financial institutions in the West and global financial institutions like the World Bank stopped financing African oil and gas projects.

The international NGO community began a relentless campaign against companies like Total Energies and its Uganda project. They also launched a similarly robust campaign against the Mozambique LNG project.

At the same time, even before the ink on the COP agreement could dry, Norway, one month after COP26, licensed 53 oil blocks; the UK licensed more than 100 oil blocks; the Americans had almost 9,000 permits that they asked oil companies to utilise; and then Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine which made every country in the West subsidise fossil fuels, and we witnessed a return to coal, the dirtiest fuel, by some in the EU like Germany.

The COP in Glasgow represented a dark cloud in global relations. Years before, in Paris at COP 21, the world had signed the famous Paris Agreement, and we saw a promise to pay $100 billion dollars to Africa as a form of climate reparations. To date, that money has not come through, and global finance is still disproportionately heading towards wealthy countries.

Global financial institutions still spend less than 0.6 percent of the available financing for renewables in Africa. According to the UN Capital Development Fund, in 2021 global investments in renewable energy generating assets were $434 billion, of which only $2.6 billion came to Africa. The whole of Africa got less renewable funding than the Eacop pipeline was able to get in Uganda.

Even stabilisation funds or IMF bailouts to countries facing difficulties all go disproportionately to the global North. The IMF in 2022 made available $160 billion to European countries in special drawing rights, but only $34 billion to African countries to cope with the global economic downturn.

In Africa, we don’t deny the science of climate change. Indeed, in Uganda, we have gone as far as passing a law on climate change. What we see, though, is an attempt to create a scientific consensus that Africans are not entitled to energy or electricity. This attempt is what we absolutely reject. The fact that the whole of Uganda and every person living in Uganda uses less electricity than the heated swimming pools and hot tubs of California is an unacceptable statistic.

The planet cannot be saved by making the poor even poorer. That injustice is not just unfair; it is also unsustainable. Sub-Saharan Africa is at a turning point, where decisions made now will shape our energy future. A cornerstone of a just and equitable energy transition is inclusivity. In other words, a big part of making fair and effective energy changes is including everyone in the process, especially local communities.

A just transition necessitates substantial investment in human capital; training and education are needed to prepare people for jobs in the new clean energy sector.

Good policies and rules are needed too, to attract money and encourage new ideas in clean energy technology and also a clean method of developing our hydrocarbon resources. That is why countries like Uganda are powering on full speed ahead to develop our oil and gas resources. We have no other choice.

As we gear up for COP, it is time that we started having candid conversations about the need to save the planet without sacrificing the poorer people on the planet. Any other conversation will not preserve the environment. It will simply conserve poverty. Poverty conservation must be rejected