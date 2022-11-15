Africa needs a socially just approach to energy transition

As global leaders convene in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt for the 27th Conference of Parties (COP 27) summit, African feminists, climate justice advocates, and civil society are demanding urgent action on the global climate crisis.

Central to these negotiations is the reduction of carbon emissions and a shift to greener economies.

Whereas the concept of energy transition within developed countries is firmly rooted in reducing carbon emissions as the main objective, in developing countries and particularly Africa, energy transition is less about reducing what currently exists in limited access and more about ensuring that those at the margins of society have increased access to affordable and sustainable energy resources.

This shift must not be an equally shared responsibility across the globe because poor regions like Africa already contend with intersecting development challenges. Hence, all assumptions that what may be appropriate in developed countries in terms of energy transition, can also be applied in our context must be challenged.

Currently, more than 600 million people in Africa lack access to electricity. Almost 60 percent of medical clinics on the continent lack regular flow of power, while roughly four out of every five primary and secondary schools in African countries lack access to electricity. In West Africa, only about 42 percent of the total population, and 8 percent of rural residents, have access to electricity – representing the lowest rates world over.

Moreover, women and girls face the brunt of this energy poverty. They carry the responsibility of collecting cooking fuels, and ensuring that children have lighting to study, among others. Women also significantly bear the burden when health care centres are not adequately supplied with power as they are the ones often responsible for providing unpaid care to sick people.

Surprisingly, while the Global North and parts of Asia are disproportionately responsible for 92 percent of excess global carbon emissions, their current levels of capital spending on renewable energy like solar and wind energy are still far from sufficient to tackle the energy and climate crises. In 2021, the Glasgow summit challenged world leaders to become more proactive rather than reactive in their responses to keeping global warming below 1.5° Celsius.

Many of us also called for ending of fossil fuel expansion and rapidly investing in accelerating a just and inclusive energy transition. This also means prioritising rolling back on privatisation of renewable and regenerative energy resources and its supply to ensure enhanced affordability, accessibility, availability and adaptability.

It also means decentralising and democratising ownership of these energy alternatives; and investing in community-owned solar and wind, public green utilities and nationalised renewable energy industries.

Emerging neoliberal influences of the energy transition however requires that African states are more conscious as this influence could potentially limit their pursuance of their development interests. As negotiations progress in Sharm El Sheikh, African states must apply an intersectional lens in their analysis and decision making in order to advance the needs and interests of those at the margins of their societies.

Unfortunately, developing countries remain adamant about committing to capping their emissions both at home and abroad, including halting investments in fossil fuels and nuclear energy.

There is need for a clear, targeted, and urgent agenda to shift from fossil fuel-based economies to inclusive, sustainable, and ecologically just economies that focus on uplifting the most minoritised people and the planet.

The fear though is whether this shall be attained in a COP where 636 fossil fuel lobbyists are, of which 200 of them are on government badges.