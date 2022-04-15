Africa’s ‘clientelist’ leadership and West’s ‘Merchant of Venice’ attitude

The Merchant of Venice’ is one of my best Shakespeare works. In a typical Shakespearean plotting, it carries multiple themes the most dominant of which is socio-cultural ethics and religious morality and an attempt to universalise the two.

It is said to have been based on Christopher Marlowe’s 1565 work titled ‘The Jew of Malta’. But we do not intend to detain our readers with Marlowe’s Maltese Jew. It offers a seemingly straightforward thematic picking if one read it as a story; and it is easy to tease out nuggets of the moral and socio-cultural attitudes of Shakespeare’s Europe. ‘The Merchant of Venice’ offers an unethical projection of power over a client.

If one read Christopher Marlowe’s ‘The Jew of Malta’ with Shakespeare’s ‘The Merchant of Venice’, one would find the Jews (perceptually usurious and their isolationist socio-cultural attitudes in Europe) as the most common denominator. Any wonder that a mad European man once said he had found ‘a final solution…’ to the Jewish menace problem?

Unfortunately, Shakespeare’s Europe seems to have not changed a lot. Europeans (and the West in general) still harbour negative attitudes towards other races or communities. In a typical Merchant of Venice attitude, a European power is cleverly exacting a pound of flesh from a small African country with which it is alleged to enjoy friendship serving mutual interests.

Dear reader, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (what a name?) has requested the Republic of Rwanda to host a camp of people seeking asylum in the said United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. And the Republic of Rwanda, in spite of its pride and pan African posturing, seems to be willing to accept to play client to Her Majesty’s government’s unethical and immoral attitude towards human persons in need of refuge from wars and other issues.

In a recent interview with The Economist, Tony Blair (former UK Prime Minister) made a disturbing remark. He exclaimed thus: a war at the doorsteps of Europe in this century!? Clearly, these people think war can only happen in other places except Europe; and with this, one may just have to forgive them for savaging Vladmir Putin of Russia for making war (not love) at the doorstep of Europe. In their bubble of Eurocentric attitudes, Putin has be-shamed Europe.

As we said earlier, we can let Europeans be with their Europe. But how does the African leadership relate to them Europeans na hiyo yawo yote (and all their arrogance)? Is it via partnership or clientelism? Because the main essence of the state in Africa is regime survival, the government will do anything to achieve that objective (regime survival).

I still remember how the Americans struggled to get an African country to host their Africom (African Command). I have been told no African country has offered to host the so-called Africom (and that it is currently headquartered in a European country).

And so, we have asked on our facebook timeline: what is in it for Rwanda? Is this Rwanda’s way of diplomacy and foreign policy projection? Is it the money? Is it based on the need to be in the good books of the big boys?

Western diplomats in Africa have been wondering why African leaders have not warmed up to condemning RWA (Russia’s War of Aggression) in Ukraine? With colonisation and slavery meted on Africans by the West, the African leader is always sceptical about the West’s posturing on democracy.

African leadership must stop this vassal or client disposition in their relationship with the West. And we implore Rwanda to decline United Kingdom’s unethical overtures.

