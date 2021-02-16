Africa’s patriots are always  denigrated to the continent’s loss 

By Raymond Mugisha More by this Author

Societies derive a lot of value from taking pride in their founding fathers. It is difficult to have patriotic pride that is not anchored in history and it is not possible to have pride evoking history when we think of our forefathers with only disdain.

There is researched link between patriotism of societies and their economic growth and emancipation. Africa largely disregards or takes lightly the contributions of her founding fathers, and in many cases, concentrates efforts on degrading their names.

Recently, I looked for the biography of the first Executive Prime Minister of Uganda around Kampala. I could not find one copy. A friend asked if I was sure that one had been written anyway.

I then looked in the bookstores around for the biography of Uganda’s first President, and I could not find a copy of that either. It is just 60 years ago since they made their turning point contributions to the country, and their stories already risk being entirely oral. Another 60 years from now, and many Ugandans may not know that these men existed.

Kwame Nkrumah, the pioneer of African unity and arguably one of the most patriotic leaders to grace the continent was labelled a dictator, and disgraced out of office, having been under hostile attack from both home forces and the assault of foreign powers.

That was 1966, a couple of years after his aggressive crusade for a quick and total unification of Africa. There is no telling whether his fate was sealed by his political mistakes or if the said crusade raised the feelers of certain powers the wrong way, to his misfortune.

Advertisement

Nkrumah later expressed his convictions about involvement of foreign players in the coup that saw him out of office. Haile Selassie, another rallying voice for African unity, was arrested in 1974 and deposed in a no more dignified manner than Nkrumah.

He died a year later. Stories abound from Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and elsewhere on the continent, where key African leadership figures have been attacked, humiliated and their legacies severely maligned. The reputations of those who would replace those men have then similarly suffered no better fate.

The maligning goes on from past African leaders, to recent ones and then to current ones. They are recent examples that closely relate to the cases of Nkrumah and Selassie above.

The common argument is normally that African leaders have not been democratic, and have thus fallen short of the respect deserved for being treated with decorum and respect, worthy of the forefathers or fathers of our nations.

Some Africans believe and always push the narrative that in any case, we should promote the solidification of only institutions of government and not individuals. We thus end up with the scenario that we tend to “trash” the works of our leaders and believe that we need to create said institutions independent of humanness.

What we do not realise is that we need strong personalities to rally patriotic pride, and that we need patriotic pride as part of the engine to disengage ourselves from the shackles of poverty and its perils.

Some nations have possibly not needed that identity of personalities, but all those that have had to jump from subservience to pride have done so. If you consider the USA, for example, a chunk of their patriotic citation will make reference to their founding fathers.

One will notice though, that a man like George Washington was a slave owner, as well as a founding father of the United States. Americans do not dwell on that point of weakness on his personality but instead revere the man, and rightly so. He made great contributions that should not be buried under that weakness. Relatedly, it is hard to tell the Chinese story without Chairman Mao.

We should cultivate the culture of valuing contributions of those that have come before us, but even more importantly, we should appreciate that African leaders should not be angels for us to appreciate their contributions.

It is common that African leaders get negative tags against their names and performances all the time, as a result of indigenous fatigue due to poverty but also due to foreign labels against them. They are commonly referred to as despots by foreign media if they do not run foreign scripts of action. Our own storylines then pick it up and drum it in.

Western leaders will not get that tag even if they fall prey to the same temptations as our own and while we cannot credit their entire fortunes to this positivity they carry about their societies, it contributes to it.

In Africa though, our founding fathers, our leaders and those that should evoke pride never do so. We dwell on their failings. We dent our own foundations of patriotic pride.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant

rmugisha@afriaccent.com