Africa should invest in public services

Africa is at risk if we do not change course. We will have the largest future workforce uneducated if we do not reverse the continent’s failure to invest in quality public schools and the rapid commercialisation of education. Why should a child’s ability to attend school or even access quality learning depend on how much is in their parents’ pocket? If that was the case, the leaders, including presidents on this continent would never have gone to school.

While we see increasing recognition of the detrimental role privatisation has had on education and health, we do not see sufficient political will for governments to act. What precisely must they do? For starters invest in quality public services. Let government health facilities be state-of-the-art. Why not? After all, how else do you serve the people who contribute these resources through tax and in whose name you borrow. Right now, Africa spends more on debt payments than it spends on health, education combined.

Providing quality public services is the minimum any State should do to fulfil its social contract. How come governments can reach the remotest villages looking for votes or taxes but can’t provide quality healthcare and education in those villages? It is simply a failure to prioritise.

Public services are essential to any democratic aspirations. All political parties on the continent should demand this. How come money can be found for elections but the same government will fail to find money to buy sufficient drugs in hospitals or pay medical interns?

Second, regulate the private sector providing public services. Health and education are not goods simply to be traded in the market place. Why does any government allow a private hospital to detain patients or hold dead bodies? How can access to water, a basic without which one cannot live, be commodified?

Are we serious about our future? Public Private Partnerships can’t fix our challenges. It is this thinking that birthed Lubowa Public Private Partnership Hospital, where immense public resources have been sunk into a single hospital that will charge exorbitantly and has failed to take off leaving government to bear all the financial risk yet many public health facilities remain dilapidated. The private sector will not take the place of the State: Invest in Public Services.

People die every day on this continent because our governments fail to prioritise public services.

Our leaders must wake up and act. In 2015, the African Union came up with the Africa We Want as part of agenda 2063. How about we, the people, define the Africa we want: one where we have drugs and health workers in our government hospital; one where our children can attend public schools and receive a quality public education regardless of ability to pay; one where there is access to electricity and water. These are basics.

African governments can finance quality public services. According to the high level panel on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs), the continent loses at minimum $50 billion on average in IFFs, money hidden and moved out of the continent. A United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report found that African countries with high IFFs conversely spend 25 percent less on health and 58 percent less on education than countries with low IFFs. We should make the wealthy pay their fair share of tax.

Rethink unfair tax rules, nationally and internationally that deprive us of the revenue needed to attain quality public services. The Africa Ministers of Finance Declaration demanding a UN Tax Convention is a great start. Climate change is here and this makes it more urgent than ever that countries mobilise maximum available resources and invest in public services.

In Uganda, people came together during the height of the Covid-19 Delta wave oxygen crisis and formed a coalition penning our demands in the People’s Manifesto for Quality Public Services. People from all around the world deeply concerned about the deteriorating state of public services convened in Santiago, Chile to formulate the Santiago Declaration on Public Services.

The Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER) is building a movement and running a campaign dubbed ‘Africa Yetu’. The Africa We Want: Reclaim Public Services. Quality, gender transformative and equitable public services as key for a fair and just society.

Africans, we can and must demand more for us, our children. Join this growing movement to demand quality public services. It is the Africa we want.