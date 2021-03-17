Africa will only develop with upright leadership

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Often life does not give us what we need. However, if we want to deserve more, we should become more valuable and all improvement in life is because we have changed something, it can be our values, attitudes, environment, our culture or way of doing business and all meaningful change will start from inside.

For a considerable period, African societies have been conditioned to seek and depend on foreign aid or wait for foreign intervention as their only reliable hope to the future and this is seen right from the national leadership going down to the lowest community members.

Whereas foreign aid is useful and has had its place in the development process of many countries, it cannot support development process sustainably in the long-run.

It is the responsibility of the leaders and the people of Africa to develop their continent. The African independence dream will only become possible with this realisation and change of attitude from dependency to self-reliance in its true sense just like other continents have done.



However, the key factor in realising this hope is going to require structural change, from informal structures to formal structures in every sector. Institutional development leads to successful societies and nations.

A continent with approximately 30 per cent of world natural resources and youngest population, is well-positioned to realise her dreams and actually should be giving aid to other continents.



The leadership pyramid also demonstrates that we have leadership at all levels - from the bottom, middle up to the top. We also notice that there are more people at lower level and middle level than at the top.

This, therefore, means the bottom level must be strong enough to uphold both the middle and the top levels. It can, therefore, be concluded that more effort is required at the bottom and middle level than at the top.

The overall health of society is an accumulation of leadership, managerial processes and competencies right from the bottom through the middle up to the top level. Every society or institution is also a reflection of its leadership and management.

We all have a shared destiny and, therefore, shared responsibility in the leadership and management of our societies, excellent leadership and managerial competencies at all levels, is key for successful or thriving societies.

However, leadership in Africa is largely considered to be holding a high profile political or institution position yet leadership is written in every aspect of society.

So until all the African societies become stakeholders in the management and leadership of the continent in true sense, we shall still have an arduous road to travel.

We have no problem in appreciating men like Isaac Newton, yet they were not anywhere near politics, they are a reflection of various fields open to us requiring leadership and management.

If Africa is to change or thrive, leadership and managerial capacities must be cultivated right from individuals, families, clans, villages, parishes, counties, districts, nations, and regions up to the continental level.



Imagine your favourite sports game. Maybe that’s football, basketball, tennis, or something else. Now think of the very best player of that sport you know. That person may be the best player in the entire world. They may be absolutely fantastic with millions of fans. But how well would they do on their own without the team?

The reality is that they would lose every single game as a lone player. They may be the best, but a team of average players is always going to beat the best player if he or she is alone.

