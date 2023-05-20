African Union @60: Challenges, prospects

On Thursday, May 25, Africans all over the continent will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) by 32 sovereign states, including Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanganyika (Tanzania) which are original members of the OAU.

The 60th anniversary of the OAU will be celebrated in all 55 member states of the African Union under the slogan “Our Africa Our future.” The theme for Africa Day 2023 is “Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area to bring greater prosperity to the continent.” The occasion provides a golden opportunity to showcase the challenges, successes, failures and prospects of the African Union.

The main objectives of the OAU, according its charter, are to promote the unity and solidarity of African states; coordinate and intensify their cooperation and efforts to achieve a better life for the peoples of Africa; safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states and rid the continent of colonialism, racism, racial discrimination and apartheid.

Sixty years down the road, how has the OAU and AU performed in efforts to achieve these lofty objectives and goals, especially the goal of continental union or a United States of Africa? From the original 32, membership of the African Union has grown to 55, the youngest member being South Sudan which joined AU in 2011.

The OAU deserves credit for the protracted struggle waged by Africans against imperialism and relentless efforts made at the UN and elsewhere to eliminate colonialism, racism, racial discrimination and apartheid in Africa. The struggle for democracy, good governance, human rights and fundamental freedoms continues unabated in most African countries. AU must intensify efforts to eradicate corruption, impunity, poverty, disease and ignorance in Africa.

With regard to the primary goal of a continental union, a lot remains to be done. At the first OAU Summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in May 1963, there were two schools of thought about how to achieve this goal.

President Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana argued convincingly and forcefully in favour of immediate continental union while Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and others argued in favour of a gradual approach under which regional organisations, such as EAC, Ecowas and SADC would eventually merge to form a United States of Africa.

At the end of a lengthy debate, only two African countries supported Nkrumah, namely Ghana and Uganda.

With the benefit of hindsight, Nyerere admitted at a public lecture delivered in Accra on March 6, 1997, that Nkrumah was right. Africa missed a golden opportunity to unite in 1963. On the eve of the first OAU Summit, Nkrumah published a classic book titled Africa Must Unite which was and still is the blueprint for a United States of Africa. One hopes that his dream will be achieved by 2063, the centenary of the OAU.

In line with the theme of Africa Day 2023, the AU must urgently implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in order to promote intra-African trade. It is lamentable and indefensible that much of Africa’s trade is with former colonial masters, other developed countries and lately China. Intra-African exports were only 16.6 percent of total exports in 2017, compared with 68.1 percent in Europe, 59.4 percent in Asia and 55 percent in America. When fully implemented, AfCFTA will have a combined gross domestic product of about $3.4 trillion.

The benefits accruing from increased intra- African trade are enormous and will end the shameful dependence of African countries on handouts and foreign aid, 60 years after achieving political independence. On the eve of the 60th anniversary of the African Union, the prospects for the future of Africa are fair. Africans deserve a lot better.