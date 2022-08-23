Africans shouldn’t blame colonialism

African politicians blamed colonialism for their countries’ economic and political problems, even though it ended 60 years ago. Reminiscing is a psychological hardship and does not explain colonialism’s criminality and immorality.

However, postcolonial African leaders could have reversed colonialism’s decline and improved Africans’ lives. Instead of perpetually criticising the colonial period, they could have established a functional government.

Some scholars argue that the West would still affect the African economy and government even if colonialism disappeared. I would respond to such an argument by saying that if Africans do not figure out a way to free themselves from Western dominance, then what is the point of ‘independence’?

With similar reasoning, I am convinced that Africans can change these circumstances, as they are as human and capable of thinking as everyone else, including former colonisers. I believe that Western nations have economic and political advantages, as well as the ability to manipulate international institutions.

Unless African leaders together alter this unfair advantage, Africa’s future is imperilled and suffering will persist.

Africa’s leadership problems are evident in hospitals, schools, and streets, among others. The exhibition has been blamed for unemployment, crime, and household poverty. Most Africans live below the poverty line. Corruption, poor management, and a lack of national socioeconomic and structural planning exacerbate these problems.

Social calamities are easy to spot, and Africa’s leadership failure may be outside our doors. Johannesburg’s CBD became an uninhabitable slum. Lagos’ public hospitals are woefully understaffed and underequipped. In Uganda, public schools have degraded, making studying impossible. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has no decent public bathrooms. Accra has horrible roads and gridlocked traffic. This problem affects most African countries, not just those named.

Given the continent’s socioeconomic problems, African leaders’ behaviour perplexes me in numerous ways. How can African countries celebrate “Independence Day” from colonialism and slavery? Second, provide military salutes to sister African states. Third, how can a colony and its colonists form a development club? How could someone wish to commemorate colonial slavery rather than burying it and moving on?

The military parry is not African culture; it’s an imitation of European colonial behaviour why African leaders cannot divorce from such a time-wasting and unproductive culture. Why did Kenya’s president military salute the Ugandan president? Similarly, why did the South African president present an army salute to Botswana or Eswatini?

African presidents’ military parry and extravagance prove they have time and no essential tasks. If they were busy, they could have made simple plans. There are numerous ways to express fraternity concisely because simplicity signifies sophistication.

Surprisingly, most African countries do not celebrate May 25, as a holiday. But they are happy to organise and participate in commonwealth or African-French summits.

How we refer to the Commonwealth after six decades of independence is irrelevant; the colony remains impoverished. Such unrivalled quality of living deserves the moniker “Commonshame,” if not worse.

Here’s the negative narrative about Africa. We, Africans, portrayed ourselves as a culture that enjoys “food, sex, and dance.” The attributions highlight the fact that Africans are primordial “beings.”

The stereotype is that Africans are unimaginative, backwards, and only interested in having lots of children. I must disagree with the theory, even if it has a truth.

Africans, including myself, adore rhythmic music and dancing. Sex is individual and sacred, so it is hard to judge. I do not mind if Africans earn a higher grade. These assertions are based on assumptions, chance experiences, and bias, not research. I am convinced that all social and economic groups and strata in Africa must turn within to have a high quality of life.

The method must be organic and grounded on the indigenous knowledge system.