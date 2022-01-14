Prime

After a two-year hiatus, what is the true state of the education sector?

Author: Samuel Sejjaaka. PHOTO/FILE

By  Samuel Sejjaaka

What you need to know:

What happens in the education sector, eventually trickles into other sectors of the economy

This Monday, January 10, the children started trudging back to school. This was almost after a two-year break brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and the attendant lockdowns. Uganda achieved notoriety with the lockdown by enforcing the longest school closure in the world (about 83 weeks) that kept millions of children out of school. It is, therefore, such an incredible relief for us to see the schools reopening despite the new spike in Omicron-related infections.

