Again, will Gen Museveni’s polls deliver change?

The 2021 general election is the eighth that Gen Yoweri Museveni has been organising since he overthrew Gen Tito Okello’s government in January 1986.

The first set of elections that he organised was the Resistance Council elections of 1989; the second set was the Constituent Assembly elections in 1994; the others were the General Elections of 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016 and the ongoing one of 2021.

Save for the first two, all these elections have exhibited tyrannical characteristics: violence, bribery, intimidation, ballot stuffing, etc.

In the last three election cycles (2011, 2016 and 2021), I have been participating as a candidate in both parliamentary and local government levels. I can thus, authoritatively, submit that we do not have elections in Uganda.

What we have are rituals that are organised at the end of every five years to renew the enthronement vows of “His Highness” Museveni. In these elections, “His Highness” Museveni is a candidate, president, an electoral official and a judicial officer.

As a candidate, who is also the Head of State, he manipulates State institutions to his advantage to facilitate his bid for elections. So, he unleashes the security agencies against his opponents. They arrest, torture, maim and kill citizens and political opponents with reckless abandon.

This is the ordeal that former FDC candidate Kizza Besigye always went through during the course of every election cycle. Currently, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi is under house arrest for committing the “crime” of competing against “King” Museveni for the presidency.

Advertisement

To compound matters further, the harrowing tales of torture and broad daylight killings of innocent citizens and political opponents by regime functionaries drive fear in the electorate so much so that they can’t exercise free will in voting for the candidates that they want.

Additionally, pre-ticked ballots are stuffed in the ballot boxes, the counting and tallying of the votes are done without adherence to the integrity required of such processes, polling agents of opponents are bought off, intimidated, etc. I can, therefore, state without any fear of contradiction that the “King’s” elections fall way below any basic measures of a free, fair and credible election exercise.

Consequently, we are faced with an uncertain future. The supreme monarch has placed our country on the cliff, on the verge of plunging to the deepest end of the sea. We do not know how to salvage ourselves. Elections are certainly not one of the ways.

Ugandans are relentlessly searching for a way out.

That is how on January 26 I was invited to a meeting organised by Human Rights and Peace Centre in a small hotel in Gulu Town to discuss the viability of a national dialogue as a means of rescuing our country from the claws of Gen Museveni and the NRM.

In principle, I agree with the idea of a national dialogue.

However, the conveners need to appreciate the urgent need for our country to have a smooth, peaceful and qualitative political transition. This is an imperative and a prerequisite for nation building. Hence, it must be on top of the agenda of the dialogue. Let us be unequivocal, by political transition, we are not merely talking about transfer of power from Gen Museveni to a new democratically elected leader.

We are talking about, among others; restoring democratic governance and the rule of law, instituting an independent electoral management system, reinstating the Constitution, rebuilding State institutions, re-establishing meritocracy in public service, and ensuring the efficient provision of social services and equitable distribution of development across the country.

These are pertinent issues that must be prioritised by the conveners of the national dialogue. We can’t pretend to be discussing nation building without engendering a smooth, peaceful and qualitative political transition.

Mr Mugabe is a politician, trainer, writer

mugsrob@gmail.com