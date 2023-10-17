Agribusiness puts Uganda’s youth on path to prosperity

Uganda has one of Africa’s youngest populations, with youth in Northern Uganda bearing a particularly large burden of unemployment, gender-based violence, poverty and food insecurity. These fragile conditions are rooted, in part, in decades of past crises from which many regions are still recovering.

Communities were severely damaged by war and the HIV/AIDS epidemic, resulting in a high incidence of severe poverty as well as many youth-led households in rural areas. This is particularly true in Northern Uganda’s Dokolo District, where 90 percent of the population survives on low-income subsistence farming, while grappling with environmental challenges, crop and livestock diseases, and poor techniques to produce sufficient food and carve out a living.

But there is hope: Research shows that expansion of the agriculture sector can boost incomes of poor families two to four times more effectively than other industries. Strategically using agriculture to catalyze opportunity and increase incomes is one proven way to alleviate poverty and achieve progress. The public and private sector must prioritize Uganda’s youth, inspiring them to consider agribusiness as a viable path to a prosperous future.

One example of this kind of collaboration comes from the Learn 4 Agribusiness (L4AB) project, led by a coalition of multi-sector stakeholders including global development organization Heifer International, Dutch non-profit Edukans, Dokolo District local government and the private sector. The project aimed to enable 3,200 uneducated youth aged 18-30 years to earn decent incomes by investing in and growing oilseeds, including sunflower, groundnuts and soybeans.

These seeds offer substantial economic benefits by serving as a primary ingredient in both edible oils and livestock feed, positioning them as a lucrative cash crop for smallholders. From this initiative, I saw firsthand how transformative skill development, inclusive finance and market access are to enable youth to tap into the promise of oilseed production, addressing systemic bottlenecks in the value chain to bring about lasting impact.

How did it work? The young farmers were originally organized into 133 self-help groups and later formed two formal producer organizations, the Dokolo Young Oilseeds Farmers’ Cooperative and Kwera Youth Oilseed Farmers’ Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, creating a foundation for the youth to work together and access business services.



The project leveraged government programs to establish a 400-ton capacity storage, bulking and processing facility for the Dokolo cooperative; linked the co-ops to agriculture insurance providers to build their resilience to climate change; supplied drought resilient oilseeds and provided tractors to increase production and productivity.

The cooperatives — which now boast a cumulative membership of almost 3,800 — established market linkages and facilitated business partnerships with domestic offtakers such as Tropical Dynasty Limited, Soybean Africa Limited and Traford.

Every season, the youth-led cooperatives supply 4-8 tons of certified seed to their members to plant and, after the growing period, collect a combined total of 190 tons of harvested oilseed to sell in the commercial market. For farmers like 28-year-old Ambrose Omongi, this initiative allowed him to overcome longstanding challenges.

Before he joined the Kwera Youth Oilseed Farmers’ Cooperative, Ambrose earned very little. But, today, he is thriving — able to put food on the table for his family.

Through the purchasing process, the cooperative recovered the value of the seed loan and Ambrose earned Shs2.4 million Ugandan .

Ambrose is one of many, and an example of what’s possible when we harness the entrepreneurial spirit of Uganda’s youth through agricultural activities.