Agricultural fortunes lie in empowering small farmers

Recently, Kenya banned maize imports from Uganda, citing food safety concerns.

Maize consignments from Uganda were found to be below the health standards for a cereal which accounts for 30 per cent of daily food consumption in Kenya.

With 4.5 million maize growers in Tanzania, 3.5 million in Kenya and 1.8 million in Uganda, primary producers cannot be relegated to a peripheral role.

The strides in raising yields of smallholders through restyled agricultural extension support are undeniable. Scarred by understaffing, 1,750 additional workers have since 2015 revitalised extension services.

The 2018 budget for extension work rose 3.5 times from 2016 as the country adopted a market-oriented strategy and embraced private extension services. Nevertheless, extension work still faces headwinds, alienating small producers.

Without responding to the learning needs of subsistence farmers, extension work is bereft of the potential to promote application of purposeful agricultural techniques.

In 2014, Rwanda launched a farmer-to-farmer extension service model, Twigire Muhinzi to access support from model farmers trained by the extension directorate. This strategy confronted the lack of agronomic expertise, which was sapping agricultural yields.

Under Uganda’s revamped extension approach, providers at parish level are to mentor model farmers at every village, who will be trained in agronomy and agri-business. These farmers are to act as village change agents from whom other farmers can champion viable practices.

Although training is the linchpin of agricultural extension, a 2017 study revealed that varying literacy levels and delivery stand in the way of learning for smallholders in Karamoja, Lango and Teso regions of Uganda.

Based on these findings, the disadvantaged reality of smallholders begs the decisive question of how agricultural extension can progress from training to assure learning.

An extension worker ratio of about 1:200 farmers in Uganda characterises the strain of working with farmers individually.

Although clustering farmers relieves the burden, group dynamics and financial implications for private extensionists, marginalise subsistence farmers.

Notwithstanding the intricacies, a decade ago, women potato growers in the hilly districts of Kisoro and Kabale in Uganda constituted themselves into 24 groups to access training opportunities from the public extension system.

Armed with superior farming techniques, potato production tripled from 4,000 bags to nearly 14,000 bags in one season.

With agriculture extension espousing a market-orientation defined by value-addition, making farming gainful calls for precise support to farmers. At a recent agricultural forum, a cross-section of subsistence cassava, maize, millet growers in Lira, Uganda associated value-addition with sun-drying and milling of maize.

For millet growers, it meant open-air sun-drying, winnowing and roasting, while cassava growers cited chopping, chipping and hammer milling.

From these accounts, the tension between value-addition and market standards became apparent.

The strategic question arising from smallholders’ perceptions is, how well equipped are extension agents to demystify the concept of value-addition to subsistence farmers during pre-cultivation, cultivation, harvesting, post-harvest until processing? Until we invest in agricultural extension as a tool to bridge inequality between smallholders and commercial farmers, our quest for agricultural transformation is a vain attempt.

Mr Kaheru comments on national and regional development issues

