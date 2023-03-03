Agriculture as an alternative way of tackling vulnerability

The escalating unemployment rate among the youth has rendered so many of them vulnerable and susceptible to manipulation and exploitation. This scenario has made it almost inevitable for the youth to venture into alternative productive activities.

According to the most recent statistics from Uganda National Labour Force Survey, approximately 41 percent of youth not in school are not engaged in any productive activity, the implication of this is that 41 percent of the youth who are not in school, are living a life of despair, an ideal recipe for vulnerability.

The prevailing conditions regarding unemployment have most certainly compelled scores and scores of Ugandans, mostly youth to flock urban centres with the hope of securing employment and a livelihood.

Obviously this conundrum calls for mindset change among the job-seeking youth. The youth ought to reconsider other avenues of sustenance, the most practical and easiest of which is agriculture.

According to International Trade Administration, Uganda’s agricultural potential is among the best in Africa, due to the fertile soils, the two rainy seasons for most of the country and the moderate temperature. These coupled with the fact that the youth are in the most productive stage of life, make for a perfect scenario.

Agriculture, however, calls for access to land as a factor of production. Whereas it is true that most youth have limited ownership of land, it is possible for them to access this resource. Hiring land, especially in the countryside is one feasible solution, utilising idle family land, especially for those privileged to have some family land as well as having arrangements for joint cultivation with people who own large chunks of land and do not utilise all of it.

The ever-increasing demand for food triggered by the ballooning population in the world makes cultivating food crops inevitable. A look at food commodity prices in the markets and shops gives a vivid indicator of what should be done.

Growing both short-term food crops like maize, beans, vegetables, sweet potatoes or long-term ones such as bananas and cassava, among others, is cheaper and more viable for starters as opposed to growing cash crops that require more time and investment. The demand for food never stops, if anything it will go higher and higher making any venture into agriculture to always be a rewarding option.

By and large, succeeding in agriculture calls for change of mindset among the youth who need to embrace rural countryside life. Most youth skilled and unskilled, have conceived it that employment and livelihood can only be found in the urban centres and in offices or institutions.

Even those who have opted for self-employment still have it in mind that it is best done in the urban centres, which explains why some youth sell land in the villages to buy motorcycles for doing boda-boda business in Kampala and other metropolitan areas.

Much as agriculture is profitable and should be the go-to opportunity for the youth, it requires patience and hard work. For most youth, the culture of quick gains with no hustle is so deeply entrenched. The phrase kagwilawo describes their approach towards life and work. It is no wonder some have veered into betting and gambling. Unfortunately, some of the quick gains have time and again backfired and consequently made the youth even more vulnerable.

If the youth robustly engage in agriculture, they will not only empower themselves but will also greatly contribute towards food security, improved household income and national development.