Air India Boeing crash: How can a dead captain defend himself?

Imagine someone accusing you publicly of a cold-blooded murder. You will be shocked beyond wits, and will freeze, as well as sweat at the same time. And, what if the accusation is of deliberately killing no less than 260 people, and the accused is not alive to defend himself? Well, that is the plight of the captain of an Air India flight that crashed recently.

While the central theme of the Sunday Monitor opinion of July 27, ‘A pilot cuts fuel and kills 260. How did God fail to stop the tragedy?’ is to question the belief that God intervenes to save people from death, in the process, the unconfirmed action or inaction of a deceased pilot has been hyped to an extent where the headline flies in the face of thousands of Ugandans who fly, fully trusting their life to the captain, without knowing them, leave aside even their name.

The ill-fated Air India Flight 171, flying Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, departed from Ahmedabad in India for London on June 12 and crashed just 32 seconds after take-off, killing all but one of the 242 people on board and another 19 on the ground.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) soon launched an official investigation and on July 11 came out with its preliminary report, which confirmed that both the fuel control switches had moved from ‘run’ to ‘cut off’ positions, leading to the immediate shutting down of both engines. It neither concludes that the pilot did it nor does it attribute it to a technical fault.

This is likely to be clarified in the final report. AAIB, being the official investigating agency, is the only one with access to the aircraft debris, Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder comprising Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, ATC communications, CCTV video, aircraft maintenance records, etc. In its preliminary report, AAIB has not confirmed that the fuel to both engines was cut off by the pilots.

This is the conclusion from the primary source. To say otherwise is purely an unfounded speculation. Further, the preliminary report mentions that one of the pilots was heard on the cockpit voice recording, asking the other pilot why he cut off the fuel, and the other pilot responding that he did not do so.

Now the report doesn’t clarify who says what. It is also not clear from the report when the question was asked, whether after take-off, or after the engine started to lose power.

Most importantly, it does not emerge from the report whether this communication is referring to the engines or the switch positions. Being a preliminary report, there are far too many questions to come to any conclusion. Only one thing is certain that the report does not specify who said what. But shockingly, the article confidently confirms that it was the co-pilot, the late Clive Kunder, who asked the captain why he cut off the fuel, and Captain Sumeet Sabharwal replying that “I didn’t”.

There couldn’t have been a more diabolic convenient conjecture. I believe the article is based on the reports published by the so-called reputable Western media. And so, I also tend to believe that these are not simple errors but a hit job story, apparently peddled with a motive. In today’s cut-throat competitive world, there is far too much at stake for many: Boeing, which manufactured the aircraft, General Electric Company, which supplied engines, Air India, which operated the flight, and DGCA, which regulates civil aviation in India, among others.

No wonder that some media are pushing the theory that it was a deliberate pilot act, although it is neither substantiated by the official investigation nor endorsed by any competent authority, all without any evidence.

Expectedly, the AAIB has criticised international media for selective and unverified reporting. Even the chairperson of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which investigates aircraft accidents in the USA, tweeted that the media reports were speculative and premature, and should only refer to the AAIB report.

We shouldn’t fall for this propaganda. This is the least we owe to the Ugandan fliers and readers, and certainly to the captain of the ill-fated AI 171 flight, accused of killing 260 people, who will never be around to defend himself.