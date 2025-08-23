Air pollution must top Uganda’s COP30 climate financing agenda

In Kampala and other cities across Africa, the toxic cloud of air pollution from congested traffic emissions, construction sites, roadside open waste burning, and industrial emissions continues to take a silent but deadly toll on the health of the urban dwellers.

The recent publications by the Daily Monitor on July 12 and February 15, have further shown that the burden is alarming in Kampala. The country is facing high costs for treating these pollution-related diseases, which adds to the economic burden. This further strains the healthcare system, which is already burdened by other climate-induced diseases such as malaria and waterborne diseases.

Early this year, in March, I attended an event in London, UK, titled “From Baku to Belem: The Climate Finance Roadmap to COP 30” as a presenter. The event was organised by the University of Warwick, UK, where I am a Visiting PhD Fellow, a fellowship awarded to African students through its Africa Hub.

This was a meeting of policymakers, academics, civil society organisation representatives, and journalists, graced by Lord Teverson, a Member of the House of Lords (Industry and Regulators Select Committee) in the UK’s Parliament.

In my presentation, drawing on my research that showed that the high air pollution levels in East Africa were attributed to low actualisation of laws and policies into practice, I made a case for air pollution health effects to be recognised as loss and damage as described under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The UNFCCC describes loss and damage as the negative consequences of climate change that go beyond what communities can adapt to or mitigate. Climate justice is incomplete if we ignore the catastrophic cost paid in hospitals and lost livelihoods due to the air pollution health effects.

One of the outcomes of COP29 in Baku was the progress made by leaders, where Uganda participated, to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund; however, the results show that air pollution health effects did not suffice in the negotiations for irreversible climate-related harms that would benefit from this fund. This is one of those frustrations the Clean Air Fund reports to have as an unmet expectation, mainly because it was targeted to support Low and Middle-income countries like Uganda.

According to “The State of Climate Finance in Africa” report released in 2022, Africa needs over $2.8 trillion between 2020 and 2030 to implement Africa’s climate change risks and effects.

However, about 10 percent ($264b) has been committed as domestic public resources by governments. This leaves climate change effects such as health due to air pollution, underfunded, and in some cases ignored altogether, mainly in the absence of donor funding.

The recent Trump executive orders exacerbate the financing gap, with the US pulling out of COP, as well as reduced funding to climate resilience activities that Uganda could benefit from.

The upcoming COP30 in Belem, Brazil, presents an opportunity for Uganda to advocate for the inclusion of health in the climate resilience financing submissions and the need to formally recognise the health impacts of air pollution in the Loss and Damage Fund.

While we appreciate the climate change health effects such as those from air pollution that appeared on the COP29 side events, these discussions did not yield much. Uganda could position her agenda to include clean air and public health as a key component of climate resilience and equity.

Uganda’s position as the Head of the Non-Aligned Movement and other diplomatic positions should be leveraged to make a case for air pollution-related health impacts to be formally recognised as a climate-induced loss and damage.

Uganda could lead in mobilising other African countries for a health-inclusive Loss and Damage framework. I believe these funds will greatly support health system strengthening and building adaptation capacity for the climate change health risks, such as air pollution.

Mudarshiru Bbuye PhD Fellow, Makerere University School of Public Health. [email protected]