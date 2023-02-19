Alcohol Bill, if passed into law, is excessive legislation

I submit that I might not be the only person who is discombobulated that a respectable Member of Parliament, Sarah Opendi (Tororo Woman), introduced a Bill aiming to regulate bars on the time of selling and drinking alcohol.

Her overbearing conclusion is that Ugandans are presently misusing the free operation time of the bars. That people spend days and nights in the bars drinking alcohol instead of going to work. So, she thought it very important to legislate on that so that the law would thwart them. It is laughable.

I have always opined that the Parliament of Uganda’s legislative agenda has nothing to do with the development of Uganda and that the institution has failed to strengthen laws to help the country develop.

I cannot dismiss the laws which have been enacted already, but why is the country not developing? Is it because of alcohol and other morality laws that will extricate us from opulence and expenditure on non-productive ventures that have indebted the country? If the answer is no, then Parliament must copy useful laws from other progressing countries so that we move a step ahead.

As far as we all know, the laws augment the existing policies on meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty for a country to be extricated from stagnation. The honourable MPs are only interested in infringing on the personal autonomy of the citizens through legal paternalism. Those of you who may not be cognisant with the term, it refers to the idea that the State can restrict individual freedom for their own good or to protect others.

For example, the State can prohibit certain dangerous drugs, legislate on the minimum legal drinking age, enforce seat belt, road discipline and helmet laws, regulate smoking in public places, and other regulations deemed fit to limit harm to self.

However much the State is obliged to protect citizens pursuant to the social contract—an agreement between the government and citizens—it is inadvisable to excessively use paternalistic laws to infringe upon people’s personal autonomy.

It is going beyond and I submit that the law enforcers shall not have the capacity and will to effectuate and bring to bear such a law equally. We all saw during the Covid-19 lockdown when bars were required to close or people restricted from movement, but such directives affected only the poor people. The rich were very busy going about their ways uninterruptedly while us the wretched suffered the inequality.

The Bill, if passed into law, shall not be proportional to the problem being addressed. If such Bill become laws that conflict with fundamental human rights of people, definitely the affected shall be recalcitrant.

Parliament has failed for years to determine what is best for the country to move forward, for instance, enacting and enforcing laws that support economic growth and development so that the conditions allow businesses and individuals to thrive in order to promote a prosperous economy. But it now wants to determine the opening hours for bars and time in which people must take some swigs on the mighty drink.

It is embarrassing that the same Parliament has not saved Ugandans by strengthening the laws that limit authority of our leaders who have turned into misleaders with gross disregard for the available primary and derivative laws.