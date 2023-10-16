All adolescents must access reproductive health information

The recent Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2022 indicates that the country registered incredible improvement in many indicators between 2016 and 2022. Particularly, general contraceptive use increased from 35 percent to 37 percent. However, the rate is still low among adolescents.

Whereas infant mortality reduced from 43 deaths per 1,000 to 36 deaths, and maternal mortality ratio reduced from 336 deaths per 100,000 to 189 deaths, we have still failed to find a solution to one critical area - teenage pregnancy. We still have four out of 10 teenage girls getting pregnant before they celebrate their 20th birthday.

We think one of the solutions to this is to invest in increasing contraception use among sexually active adolescents.

One of our targets for attaining Vision 2040 is to reduce total fertility rate to 2.8 children per woman by 2040. However, in the last six years, we could only reduce this by two-point decimals – from 5.4 children per woman in 2016 to 5.2 children per woman in 2022.

This is because many Ugandan women start producing children while young, consequently having many children in their life time.

Just like the theme for this year’s World Contraception Day, “The power of options,” it is crucial to emphasise the significance of expanding access to contraceptives in Uganda, especially to the young people.

The power of options is not just about choice; it is about empowering individuals. It is about empowering young people to make informed decisions about their reproductive health. It is about recognising that access to a variety of contraceptive methods is essential for improving the well-being and autonomy of people across Uganda.

The importance of this issue is underscored by Uganda’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes the goal of ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services, including family planning.

This commitment reflects a broader understanding of the multifaceted benefits of access to contraceptives, which go beyond health and have far-reaching socio-economic and environmental implications.

In a country like Uganda, where a growing population poses significant challenges, enabling young people to have control over their reproductive choices is crucial for achieving sustainable development.

Young people in Uganda have multiple sexual and reproductive health needs that require special focus through adolescent-friendly services.

Young people, both unmarried and married, face many sexual and reproductive health risks stemming from early, unprotected and unwanted sexual activity. Key factors underlying this issue are inadequate access to sexuality information and education, and to affordable, appropriate contraception.

This calls for resource support in terms of health provider training, information education, and communication materials, as well as the involvement of key stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and legislators.

The diversity of contraceptive methods available is a testament to the uniqueness of every individual’s needs and preferences. From hormonal options like birth control pills to barrier methods such as condoms and long-acting reversible contraceptives such as IUDs and implants, the range of choices ensures there is something for everyone.

Organisations like Reproductive Health Uganda play a vital role in this regard by offering young people age-appropriate information on sexual and reproductive health.

When people are informed, they can confidently choose the contraceptive method that suits them best.

All stakeholders should, therefore, work together to ensure everyone has the power to choose their reproductive path for the benefit of individuals, families, and the nation as a whole.