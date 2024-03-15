All balokole should tick born again on census form

The Government of Uganda through its agency Uganda Bureau of Statistic (UBOS) conducts a census every 10 years. This time around the census will be conducted on the 9th and 10th of May 2024.

But every time the census is conducted the Born-Again Christians are not given a correct statistical value because UBOS and other players have decided to segment the Born-Again Christians into smaller fractions thus undermining our real value in Uganda. We pray this does not happen in the May census.

This plot started in 1991, this census did not have separate categories for “None” and “Pentecostal” so the 1991 category of “Other Christian” includes “Pentecostal”. In 1991 the Born-Again Christians were only limited to “Pentecostal” to make matters worse they were only considered just as “Other Christians”.

The 1991 and 2002 censuses did not have separate categories for “Baptist” and also had separate categories for “Other Christian”, however, the 2014 category of “Other” includes those (minus the Baptists).

The census was made to state that “Others” includes those religions with less than one percent of the population and specifically mentions Salvation Army, Baháí, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Presbyterian, Hindus, Mammon, Jews and Buddhists.

The 2002 report states that “If Pentecostals are merged in to allow better comparison with the 1991 figure for “Other Christians”, it would be 5.8 percent.” This statistical damage should not continue uncorrected.

Having smelt some form of foul play by some o players who do not want Born Again numerical value to grow but to continue being suppressed, we made some noise through several lobbying and advocacy meetings and this led us into the 2014 census with a slightly improved representation although not satisfactory but the fight continues.

The report states “the category of Pentecostal/Evangelical/Born-Again made-up 11.1 percent of the population,” In 2004 the Pentecostal was expanded to include Pentecostal, Evangelical and Born Again.

This means that these are three categories put together. Our argument has always been, we are not three categories, we are one big happy category called Born Again Christians.

But even with this kind of categorization the census separated some of our own and considered them independently such as the Presbyterian Church in Uganda which has about 100-200 congregations, the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Uganda which resulted in a split in the Presbyterian church. The Baptist church which has its origins with the American mission of the Southern Baptist Convention in 1963.

All these mentioned categories fall in the category born again. True we may have our own denomination uniqueness and a few doctrinal differences but the issues that divide us are not more and stronger than the issues to unite us.

This segmentation was also noticed in the recent Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) Marriage conference held on February 14, 2024, the Born Again and Pentecostals were put in one category, but the Presbyterian were captured alone and Baptist alone.

With the incremental percentage trend from none in 1991, to 4.6 percent in 2002 and 11.1 percent in 2014 and the amalgamation of all the above-mentioned categories into one category called born again, the 2024 census should be able to reflect over 30 percent representation of the born-again Christians in Uganda.

Therefore, the census form should be adjusted to include born again Christian this will include (Born Again, Pentecostal, Evangelical, Baptist, Presbyterian, Reformed, Salvation Army).