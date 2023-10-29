Alternatives to sexuality education in schools

Ministry of Education and Sports and promoters of sexuality education ideology have for the last few years sought to reach the girl child with the debauched teaching, yet sexuality education is an “ideology”.

It lacks scientific truth to support the menace. It is only a dream of certain wealthy elites in the West bent on turning mankind in the kind of person they philosophise, and the famous control of population of nations.

In Uganda in recent years, the ministry of Education, while knowing or not, seems to have given in to such ideologies and ideologists. But due to resistance from mainly religious leaders, ministry of Education has tried to change its names such as Comprehensive Sexuality Education, National Sexuality Education Framework, Sexual Reproductive Health Rights, School Health Education, etc.

The non-directive approach to sexuality education is dangerous. Sexuality education, or contraceptive education, is a model of teaching sexuality and contraceptives without a definite direction. It avails various options, leaving the learner to fend for him/herself; whatever decision one makes is the right one for him/her.

ABC model in Uganda (abstinence, or sex with one partner, or use of a condom) is such a model. Such teaching has no compelling ethical reasons to abstain from sexual intercourse until marriage. A teacher talks of abstinence while demonstrating how to use a condom, or use of drugs and praising that they are safe. Crucial character quality of self-control are sidelined as they are not emphasised. This is permissive and dangerous teaching.

If Uganda has to keep children from invention of the false ideology, I hereby suggest a national moral education to be developed for Uganda.

Such a syllabus should include teaching abstinence and virginity; talk about defilement and rape and their consequences such as illicit and unwanted pregnancies.

It must also discuss body changes in growing up (adolescence) and its management; talk about marriage and sex and its beautiful consummation when it is done at the right time, i.e. in marriage.

The syllabus should talk about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and their effects on society, ways and means of their acquisition; discuss the meaning of promiscuity: the snare of the condom and circumcision and their dangers.

It should discuss alcoholism, smoking, and their dangers, etc; discuss respect for religion and God; culture, parents; sight out religious values, and good cultural values such as cultural taboos that teach values; and discuss security and defence against molesters (teach martial arts).

It should also discuss the good and danger of mobile phones and social media; discuss health and hygiene, food and nutrition and its dangers; and teach physical exercises. It should talk about the evil of corruption, its effects on a country and family; dialogue on time and its management, and teach common diseases such as malaria, diabetes, HIV/Aids, and how they are acquired, prevented and treated.

The syllabus should discuss the danger of pornography, more so masturbation which ends up reducing male ability to stand the conjugal rights at marriage.

Finally, it should teach directed, other than non-directed sex education. For example, do not teach “abstain” with “but” or teach abstinence while demonstrating how to use a condom or contraceptives. Teach abstinence and encourage waiting for the right time for marriage. Period. And other themes that help the child to grow as a dependable person academically, socially, morally, spiritually that he/she manages even his/her economies when growing and grown up.