Always prepare for the floods

Last month, Kampala felt like an oven. The heat was relentless, the streets parched, and everyone was drained by the sweltering sun. Water sellers were having a field day, capitalising on the desperate thirst of the city’s residents. Farmers were rethinking their livelihoods as crops struggled under the heat. It felt like the world had turned into a giant furnace, and it was hard to focus on anything else. But we had grown so used to the heat that we did not see the storm coming.

Then, out of nowhere, the rains arrived. Torrential downpours flooded the streets, turning them into rivers. The city, which had been baking under the sun, was suddenly drowning in the very thing it had longed for. Expensive cars, bought to avoid days such as this, sat stranded in the rising water, motionless like beached whales.

The damage did not stop with cars. Houses that were already on the brink of collapse were swept away, and tragically, lives were lost. It was a disaster that caught everyone off guard. But the worst part was not just the physical destruction; it was the regret that followed. Regret is a universal feeling, that nagging thought that maybe, if we had acted differently, the outcome could have been different. Some people probably regretted leaving home that fateful morning, thinking, “I will be fine, I have things to do,” not realising that nature had other plans. Others regretted smaller things, such as not buying an umbrella or sturdy shoes, telling themselves, “I will be fine, there is more important stuff to worry about.” Even city officials were likely regretting their failure to invest in better drainage when the sun was still shining.

But here is the thing about regret; it does not solve anything. It does not bring back what was lost or fix what went wrong. Regret is like trying to stop a train after the crash; it does not work. What we can control is how we respond. We can learn from our mistakes, acknowledge where things went wrong, and take steps to be better prepared next time. Life is unpredictable. One minute everything is fine, the next, chaos strikes. Change happens whether we are ready or not. Just like the weather in Kampala, things can shift quickly, from hot to rainy, in a matter of hours. That is why we need to be prepared, not just for the good times, but for the bad ones too. When the storm hits, you do not want to be caught off guard.

Preparation does not mean preventing the storm altogether. Sometimes, life will throw a flood your way, and there is nothing you can do about it. But preparation means you will not be swept away with it. It means you will have an umbrella, sturdy shoes, or some savings for a rainy day. It does not guarantee that you will avoid all the trouble, but it gives you a fighting chance. Although no one wants to constantly fear the next disaster, here is the paradox; we are never fully satisfied. We long for sunshine when it rains, and we long for rain when the sun is too hot. We wish for change but struggle when it comes. Life is a constant balancing act, full of desires and disappointments. Maybe the key is not in chasing perfect conditions, but in learning to roll with whatever comes your way.