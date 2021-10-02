Ambassador Bad Black is who we are

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa, alias Bad Black, is the latest brand ambassador for Victoria University.

Bad Black was announced as “ambassador” on Monday, September 27, at the university’s offices in Kampala, thereby joining what is fast becoming a gallery of individuals speaking on behalf of that institution. Though the institution made a U-turn the following day.

Bad Black, on the surface, makes for an unfavourable choice as ambassador.

As a former working girl (read prostitute), she must have seen the Shakespearean tragedy of Kampala for what it’s worth: all sound and fury, signifying nothing.

No doubt, she lived a life as a slab of meat with a price tag dangling from her lesser efforts to survive the impersonal streets.

If this was not humiliating enough, she may have been violated by customers.

Standing on a kerb, in the dead of night, to earn a living is thoroughly dehumanising.

It is a lower class of living. But strikingly similar to some of us being dehumanised by the fact that a piece of paper with our CVs on it defines who we are in the eyes of the job market.



In this sense, we are like Bad Black in the way we prostitute ourselves to the world in order to “eat”.

This homogenisation of the differing levels of society, ours and Bad Black’s, presupposes a moral relativism with profound effects.

For it presents the truth as a version of what we choose to believe, characterised by the moral persuasions of our sympathies and antipathies.

In accordance to this, truths become neutral as all reckonings of the truth are equal according to our varying truths being the same since they are all relative.



So, in this age, it would be absurd to judge one’s truth as good or bad.

For truth mirrors society and mirrors do not define morality. They reflect it.

Thus, we are recreated in the image of the truths we hold. That’s why we get the leaders we deserve.

To deserve better, we must realise that persons such as Bad Black are precisely who we are.

To be sure, like Bad Black, we all live the lives we live in order to ‘survive’, without aspiring to a higher order of living.

This has put intellectualism, especially in our politics, to the sword.

That’s why there has never been a government in Uganda which has been exclusively communist or capitalist, conservative or liberal.

Our governments are not defined by principle, but by the extent to which they intervene in our lives.

This absence of principle signifies a departure from having discerning thought in all that we think or do.

Inevitably, this departure reaches down to individuals such as Bad Black becoming ambassadors for institutions of higher learning.

We then see ourselves in primary colours, as a society cast adrift.

That said; we may not like what we see when we look in the mirror. But if we do not look honestly at who we have become, we will not be true to ourselves.

Thereupon, a cracked mirror syndrome will take hold.

This syndrome started with the Ancient Romans. They believed that mirrors were actually devices of the gods, designed to reflect who we truly are.

In this vein, a cracked mirror led to distortion as it did not and does not reflect our actual realties and values. This leads to self-delusion.

This self-delusion precludes the transcendence of our society and its discovery of the limitless nature of our collective mind and spirit.

So Bad Black’s appointment reflects a refreshing self-portrait of who we are. Thus revealing how far we’ve fallen, so we can see how high we need to rise.

