America’s democratic future

James K. Galbraith 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Democrats may falter for other reasons in 2024. But voter suppression can’t save Republicans.   

With the anniversary of the January 6 riot now over, let’s focus on the big picture. The great anomaly of the 2020 US presidential election was that Joe Biden won the national popular vote by seven million votes, yet came within 43,000 (in three close states) of losing the Electoral College, and thus the election. In California alone, Biden had five million more votes than he needed, and in New York, another two million. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.