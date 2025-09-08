America’s New Energy Bill: A new challenge for cleaner energy in Uganda

Uganda is on the cusp of a major transformation. For decades, the country has relied on biomass for more than 85 percent of its household energy needs, leading to widespread deforestation and serious health issues from indoor air pollution. The discovery of significant oil and gas reserves in the Albertine region offers a path to a cleaner and more reliable energy future.

Yet, this promising trajectory is unfolding against a backdrop of shifting international policies, most notably America’s new energy posture under the new reconciliation Bill, known as the ‘‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’’ (OBBBA), which could complicate Uganda’s energy transition.

The government plans to use domestic gas for power and produce cleaner-cooking LPG, cutting emissions by 80 percent and slowing deforestation. It’s promoting household connections and partnerships for distribution.

Yet effective deployment of LPG as a transitional fuel demands careful policy design. Upfront costs must be kept within reach of low-income households through targeted subsidies and equity programmes to prevent price volatility from global oil markets from discouraging adoption.

Expanding distribution beyond urban centres requires investments in safe storage depots, reliable last-mile delivery fleets, and safety standards backed by consumer education campaigns.

Meanwhile, oil and gas companies can co-invest in local bottling facilities, support micro-franchise distribution models, and underwrite training programmes that build domestic downstream capacity. When managed well, widespread LPG use can deliver health and environmental benefits, provided methane leakage is minimised and adopted in hybrid configuration systems.

Uganda is also exploring regional solutions to ensure fuel security. A government-commissioned feasibility study is evaluating the conversion of 100MW of aging diesel and heavy-fuel-oil power plants to gas-to-power, with feedstock options including domestic gas, LPG blends, and LNG imports from Tanzania’s planned Lindi export terminal.

A proposed 1,400km pipeline being assessed in partnership with Tanzanian authorities would deliver competitively priced LNG directly to Uganda, hedging against diesel price volatility and yielding environmental gains such as a 30 percent reduction in carbon intensity compared to liquid fuels. However, the international environment has grown more challenging.

On July 4, President Donald Trump signed The OBBBA into law. The White House in a statement called it a “once-in-a-generation” piece of legislation. It includes a massive expansion of domestic oil and gas production capacity aimed at driving down energy costs While the law’s full impact is still being analysed, its clear focus on fossil fuel expansion is poised to tighten global markets and keep gas prices elevated.

This places upward pressure on Uganda’s import costs, presenting a complex challenge for a nation relying on these resources for its energy transition Major international lenders increasingly tie concessional financing to strict fossil-fuel phase-out mandates, making Uganda’s gas projects ineligible for “climate finance” despite their immediate environmental and health benefits over biomass.

Wary private investors may hesitate to fund gas infrastructure, and higher LNG prices could undermine affordability for low-income families, slowing the transition away from charcoal and firewood. Balancing these competing pressures demands a nuanced, pragmatic strategy. Uganda must champion a “just energy transition” framework that recognises natural gas and LPG as vital bridge fuels and tools for immediate public-health gains and environmental protection, not endpoints in themselves.

Equally important is that, beyond deepening regional cooperation on pipeline infrastructure, is harnessing the Eastern Africa Power Pool to achieve economies of scale, and diversifying partnerships to include Europe, China, India, and Gulf-state financiers, each bringing distinct technical expertise and investment models.

By pursuing this balanced path, leveraging its gas resources to secure reliable and cleaner power Uganda can safeguard its long-term climate goals and economic growth.

The writer, Sandra Namukaya, is an economic policy and energy professional |[email protected]