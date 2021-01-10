America tastes its own export

By Joseph Ochieno More by this Author

The riots in American capital Washington DC earlier this week that resulted in at least four deaths was most unfortunate. Any death, whatever the circumstances, is sad.

Anyone causing the death of another human being is totally condemned in my conscience. Former president Milton Obote once told me that under no circumstances would he sign off anyone’s life – meaning a death warrant – even after being committed by a judge of the highest court.

Twice as president, he never did.

So, watching a sitting American president inciting violence and lead predominantly poor, ignorant, ideologically extreme right-wing and, mainly racist White Americans to storm their symbolic site of freedom, liberty and global power in a movie-like showdown resulting in unnecessary deaths and destruction was unfortunate.

Yet perhaps, after using their excess freedom to elect a man like Donald Trump to replace (perhaps a counter or in response to) Barack Obama, one might argue, it was after all a taste of what America has always exported abroad.

Since the commencement of Africa’s independence whether in Ghana, Mali or more brutally in DR Congo with the murder of Patrice Lumumba, America and her allies (mainly Britain) and proxies have continually sowed deaths, destructions, instability while presenting themselves as the perfect masters of peace and governance by consent.

Lumumba was the darling of the free choice for Congolese people, but his life was terminated in a most brutal act.

Advertisement

Sixty years on, Congo remains by and large, the biggest tragedy of Africa; resource richest on the continent yet, among the most unstable and with among the worst economic and social indicators.

Africans had to die in their hundreds of thousands for South Africa to emerge out of apartheid only thanks to – ironically – Cuba among others, before they got their freedom.

America and their allies were expert supporters of the Boers and their local turn-coats like Mangosuthu Buthelezi and their neighbours Alfonso Dhakalama in Mozambique and Jonas Sivimbi in Angola.

In all these, Africans were as wild natives with excess propensity to end the lives of their own.

In Uganda they used quislings in the 1960s to infiltrate UPC-led government and cause a halt to our support for the Lumumbist forces in Congo and to check our leadership in the liberation struggles in southern Africa as official voice of the front-line states and the Mulungushi Club.

They propped up Idi Amin (an apparent suspect) with the January 1971 coup. The country has hardly settled since.

Yet to be fair to them, Trump was elected four years ago and, despite winning the popular vote, Hilary Clinton and her (mainly) Democratic supporters swallowed the realities and conceded defeat. But that is where it ends.

Trump overwhelmingly lost to Joe Bidden – ironically - the man who was among the few White voices that opposed apartheid and at least used their elective positions to challenge and lobby for policy changes.

Now instead of conceding and retiring to play golf or even found a comic show on Fox News, Trump has just gifted one of their export-experience to African dictators.

In Uganda, his early admirer Museveni lost elections in 1980 and made sure he took his riots to Luweero bushes – causing hundreds of thousands of deaths. In 2017, when it was apparent that he could not get his way in Parliament, Museveni sent his military special forces to desecrate the national assembly.

Business continued as usual, after all – he is ‘our man in the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa....’ – doing the biddings in what Obote would call “an imperialist Nyampala”.

Luckily for them, Joe Bidden will be in the White House within days and America will settle. Unfortunately for Africa, their export game will continue. In Uganda there is no guarantee that after next week’s electoral comedy, teargas will be smoke of the past.



The writer is former UPC spokesperson

Jop3upc@yahoo.co.uk