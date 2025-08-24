Amin’s regime was marked by killings, economic collapse

Revolutionary greetings, comrade Nkwanzi Mhango. In your article published in Sunday Monitor, July 17, you made three key assertions: 1) That former president Idi Amin staged a bloodless coup in Uganda, 2) That former president Milton Obote "messed up" his second administration, and 3) That Amin was corruption-free. You must know this:

Bloody coup

Your article alleges that Amin staged a bloodless coup in 1971. In reality, Amin’s takeover was not peaceful. Soldiers, professionals and Cabinet ministers loyal to Obote, such as John Kakonge and Shaban Nkuutu, were hunted, arrested, and executed immediately after the coup.

The terror against Obote’s supporters, intellectuals, and Acholi and Langi tribesmen in the army began right away. Amin's coup opened the gates to systematic killings that claimed an estimated 300,000 Ugandan lives within eight years.

Corruption

Amin lived extravagantly, keeping fleets of luxury cars, building lavish residences, and flying in chartered Concorde jets for shopping trips abroad.

His close associates, military officers and family members looted businesses after the 1972 Asian expulsion, enriching themselves through seizures of shops, factories, and properties.

State coffers were drained to fund patronage networks for his army and cronies. Uganda’s economy, once one of Africa’s most promising under Obote’s first administration, collapsed under Amin, with factories idle, exports falling, and inflation rampant.

First regime

Obote's “Common Man's Charter” and the “Move to the Left” policy sought to nationalise resources for the benefit of Ugandans rather than for colonial companies.Former president Idi Amin tries out a weapon. While he was still waiting for OAU’s intervention, Tanzanian forces on October 27, 1978, attacked Uganda from three different fronts. FILE PHOTO

Uganda’s economy was strong, with robust coffee and cotton exports, growing industries, and functioning institutions.

The army was being professionalised, with training and education emphasised, whereby many old guards were re-trained, and cadet programmes were launched in schools. This explains why foreign interests targeted Obote for his socialist-leaning policies, which threatened entrenched Western and business elites who preferred a gullible figure like Amin.

Second administration

In your article, you argue that Obote “messed up” in his second administration (1980–1985) without noting the following facts;

• Obote returned to power in 1980 after nine years of devastation under Amin, inheriting a shattered economy and broken institutions.

• The Obote II administration was immediately undermined by armed militias such as Yoweri Museveni’s NRA, backed by external actors and Amin’s remnants. This forced heavy military expenditure and instability, which made reconstruction difficult.

• Despite the instability, Obote’s government restored relations with international lenders such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, re-established schools, hospitals, and attempted to revive agriculture. Therefore, it is really unfair to compare Obote I (the builder) and Obote II (the renovator under) without acknowledging Amin’s destruction.

Amin a Western proxy

Your article lightly acknowledges but underplays the fact that Amin was a stooge of Cold War interests. Amin's usefulness to his imperialist handlers lay in derailing Uganda’s socialist path under Obote, which threatened Western business interests.

In conclusion, your attempt to rehabilitate Amin by calling his coup “bloodless” and his rule “corruption-free” is historical revisionism. Amin’s regime was marked by mass killings, plunder, and economic collapse.