Amolatar: An exemplary paradox of decentralisation

Amolatar District is the undisputed centre of Uganda and I was there last week. I was, on arrival, well received by the chairperson of the district, Mr Geoffrey Ocen Okiring, and later most members of the council.

While the chairperson was overwhelmingly elected on UPC ticket, and genuinely popular across the political divide, the council composition is less, hence my advice that members worked more collaboratively on issues in order to ensure effective delivery of basic services to the people.

Related PRIME Govt fails to fund new cities National

But, what services? Amolatar is one of those districts to have emerged out of balkanisation of the original 39 districts in the name of decentralisation, and taking services closer to the people. Reality hit me almost immediately; this is one of the many ‘new districts’ without tarmac yet considering the low lying nature of the place, what a straight forward and relatively cheap construction per kilometre this would be compared to other terrains.

I visited a school, including a private boarding dormitory. Impossible to expect miracles for PLE results. It is these primary school early foundations that will determine how far these young chaps progress in education and of what quality.

Worse, it turns out that the district has only one health centre IV plus nine health centre IIIs, just imagine that. According to the chairperson, he is working with other leaders to secure an upgrade of another, Etam Health Centre III.

ALSO READ: Government moves to reorganise new cities

This would simply bring the number to two; no hospital yet, for the most central district in the country.

Not only is this one of the most disadvantaged districts in the country, but one which for generations traditionally depended on fishing in Lake Kyoga for livelihood. Then something happened; the sites were taken over by soldiers who secured the lake and fishing was banned.

This came in as a shock to the population and they suffered. Granted, following another concerted lobbying, the ban has been partially lifted and with restrictions, licences for boats and commercial fishing are now required and granted via the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, not the army. But, subsistence fishing is still banned.

So suddenly, downstream no locals can go and get a fish or two for their supper. This, with delayed rain, it is suspected that famine is expected in the coming season.

Shockingly because of the fishing ban and restrictions, Amolatar used to generate Shs500,000m through taxes, but this has been reduced to just about Shs150,000m.

But what shocked me the most was learning from councillors that in the course of their duties they receive a paltry gross Shs250,000, that is roughly Shs195,000 after tax. That district chairpersons receive Shs2.3m, which roughly translates to Shs1.7m.

ALSO READ: Civil servants in cities to undergo fresh validation

Considering the work that most of these councillors do and the related dynamics on the ground where they are expected, by rather poor electorates, to buy aspirins and pay school fees for their children, the more the absence of basic essential services by the State like rural public transport, decent rural schools and health facilities, the more perfect the hypocrisy of those at the top in Kampala and Entebbe who claim commitment to service delivery; pressure.

I find it wanting that the kind of monies sometimes thrown at legislators cannot be found for equally needy local councillors in rural Uganda. It is not surprising that a certain district chairperson reportedly sat outside their offices, and instructed that he be reported out of office for fear of demands from the community.

Serious debate must resume on the number of districts, the number of MPs, the quality of public services and their pay, terms and conditions. It might be the case that we need less administrators and more ambulances. That we actually need less people in politics but more guarantees for grade one performances and quality teachers.

Remember, some of the worldly wisdom (1 Corinthians 3:19), is no cleverness with God, you shall be outed. It is possible, just believe in better.