An incompetent govt, an irresponsible husband: Do you still need them?

I wager not many people have heard about Thomas Jefferson, he was the third president of the United States (1801-1809). A good man he was! “If I were to choose between having a government and having newspapers,” quoth he, “I would not hesitate to choose the latter”.

Now that is a really bold statement to make and on another day it would appear a tad foolhardy, until you begin unpacking it and, more importantly, considering the Ugandan situation today.

Jefferson, who was an architect, philosopher, diplomat and lawyer, believed in a free speech and private enterprise and leader, though he was recognised for saying that having a government is not everything; people can actually do without one, if push came to shove. When a government, over time, by its negligence, incompetence, foolhardiness and brutality removes itself from the assets column, and firmly plants itself in the liability column, it reduces itself from a necessity to a mere option.

Let us take one or two of the core functions of government and ask if anyone reading this does “feel” government in that area. Okay, let’s be generous: three.

Start with health: how many of those reading this column now ever even consider running to a health centre of any description to enjoy the services offered by this government? Would you take your precious child there? Suppose you have no money when you or the kids are sick; what do you do – run to get free healthcare in the health centres, or borrow money from anywhere (MTN, Airtel, a friend or moneylender) and then run to a private clinic or hospital?

Suppose a Member of Parliament (we have only about 50 MPs by the way) introduced a private members Bill, proposing that all government officials (ministers plus civil servants), as well as Members of Parliament, senior army officers and their children must, by law, attend only government health facilities, would such a law even be debated, let alone passed? Would the President consider signing such a Bill, as an endorsement that he and his government have provided the finest health service possible in this country?

Let’s go to education. How many of you send your children to enjoy the free education offered by this government for primary and secondary? Suppose Asuman Basalirwa or Ssemujju Nganda (two of only 50 MPs Uganda has) introduced a private members Bill, requiring that as a show of patriotism, it is forbidden and generally unlawful for ministers and civil servants and government officials by whatever name called, plus MPs and senior army officers to take their children to private schools. Would such a law even be debated? Would the President sign the said Bill, insisting that it’s just about right, since he has provided quality education?

Now let’s turn to the most important banner of the Museveni administration: security. How many of you go to bed content in the knowledge that you and your children are secure, and that police are just a few minutes away in case thieves and robbers break in? How many of you don’t pay private security companies or individuals or hire (under a private arrangement) police officers to guard your homes?

Apart from watching movies and documentaries from Europe and America, how many people here in Uganda have been in trouble, then called police and within minutes, at no cost, police turned up to rescue them from thieves and robbers or put out a fire? Why is it that the police are perfectly equipped with all manner of vehicles to suppress demonstrators within minutes, but will not even have fuel to come running when you report a burglary at your home? So, do we still need a government?

Reminds one of so many homes today where there is a husband, but the poor wife does just about everything: she works herself lame just to ensure the kids have clothes and are in school, there is food on the table, the landlord is paid, water and electricity are paid, she herself has money for her hair, a cheap perfume and nails too. And the man still finds reason to beat her to pulp from time to time, and the marriage somehow continues. Does she still need this man?

There are times when governments and men alike reduce themselves to expendable or non-essential status. Which is why Thomas Jefferson, bless his soul, had a point.