An open letter to President Museveni

Greetings, Your Excellency.

Tomorrow is your birthday. Happy birthday in advance. As part of a gift outright, as it were, I would like to share a few thoughts with you. Last Friday, at Ntare School in Mbarara City, you presided over the passing out of 1,372 secondary school teachers, who completed a patriotism course. At this pass out, you reportedly said something that made some poets pass out. I am not one of those poets. So, allow me to consciously represent those whose sensibilities you ruffled.

“We need roads, factories, veterinary doctors, crop scientists, so since we need these very badly, why don’t we start by paying scientists a bit better so they help us go to another level? What we need now is how to maintain that road, not poetry,” you were reported quoted as saying.

This is true. However, you only tell half the story. That’s because you are talking about the substructure alone. In Marxist theory, the substructure, or base, refers to the economic foundations of a society, specifically the mode of production. This, I confess, is best harnessed by our much-vaunted scientists. The arts, which include poetry, belong to the superstructure. Marxian thought employs the noun “superstructure” to refer to the non-economic aspects of society—such as its culture. You co-authored a book titled Katondoozi ya Runyankore/Rukiga. A Thesaurus of Runyankore/Rukiga. This book is a bedrock essential to our superstructure, wouldn’t you agree?

Again, according to Marx, the superstructure shapes the substructure and vice versa. This interconnectedness is known as dialectic materialism. It’s a conversation between two sides of the Ugandan story. If one side of this conversation is lost, social institutions like the family, as well as ideas and ideologies, are also gone. With their departure comes a slowdown in economic activities. Because family, customs, ideas and ideologies are companion pieces to our material conditions, reinforcing them with values, innovation and invention. All of which are products of creativity, a pillar of poetry.

You can only build a society you envision, dream of. These dreams or visions are fecundated by the imagination. That’s why scientist Albert Einstein said: "Imagination is more important than knowledge.” The imagination is limitless, the very fount of new ideas. Furthermore, ideas are best expressed through words. And poetry is words at their most distilled and most creative. It represents who and what we can become, not the limitations of either. Its midwifery properties are generative of our togetherness in a poetic sense, despite us existing in a particularised context which speaks to identity over what’s identifiably patriotic.

We must change this reality and what we tell ourselves as a country. This can only be done through a new narrative. One that recreates our spirit the very moment it is being created. It is poetry which offers the verbal clarity required to communicate such spirit, one that breathes life into what it means to be Ugandan.

Do you think science will tell us who we are? It can tell us about anatomy, but cannot nurture the intimacy imagined and implied by our spirit. Poetry can. However, I think you have been listening to the wrong poets.

The poetry I am talking about gave us The Iliad, which has influenced warfare by providing ancient societies with a timeless narrative that explored war's complex realities, immortalising its heroic antagonists. That’s why it’s a required text for cadets at the US Military Academy, commonly known as West Point. Poets serve as legislators of the human spirit; why not help them help Uganda?

Mr Matogo is a professional copywriter.

