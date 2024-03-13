Analyzing diplomacy in negotiations

Diplomacy is the art of creating and managing relationships among nations and the art of negotiation is that of forging relationships through agreements and treaties.

Diplomacy is a valuable tool for all business negotiators, who themselves are in the business of creating and managing relationships; whether they view this as diplomacy or even as their overall goal or not.

Among the many diplomacy and negotiation skills required, negotiators need to be able to size each other up accurately, taking into account cultural, organisational, and other disparities and to maximise on more benefits of diplomacy, they must collaborate effectively to present a united stance.

Thorough preparation is crucial because complex talks are expected during the initial stages or advance work, involving numerous issues, multiple parties, and plenty of disagreements. When negotiators work together on a draft agreement, they literally get on the same page from the start.

In many cases, this collaborative work can improve their chances of finding common ground as compared with simply exchanging a series of proposals across the table. Choosing the right leaders, winning support from key players, setting a hospitable environment, negotiating a draft agreement is all regarded as advance work, but none of them guarantees successful negotiations, however, it will be a foundational stone for a firmer ground in seeking diverse opinions, drawing conclusions and promoting team cohesion with the aim of sizing up the other side.

Mediation is not only a vital tool in diplomacy and negotiations but has also become a common means of resolving conflicts, ranging from state to divorce and to workplace disputes to broken contracts. Disputes, whether between individuals, companies, or governments become all the more complicated when they cross national borders. It’s no surprise, then, that a variety of forms of international arbitration, in addition to other dispute resolution processes, including mediation, are now available to resolve them.

Arbitration is a process in which parties to a dispute agree to have a neutral person or panel reach a binding decision that settles their dispute based on previously agreed upon norms and rules.

The United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards of 1958 (New York Convention), governs arbitration agreements and awards for 169 nations, and urges the national courts to recognize and enforce foreign arbitral awards and arbitration agreements in regards to Interstate, Investor-State and International Commercial Arbitration.

No one loves to go to court. As a result, most contracts between corporations from different countries contain a dispute resolution clause specifying that any disputes arising under the contract will be handled through arbitration rather than litigation. The parties specify the forum for the arbitration, procedural rules, and governing law when negotiating their initial contract. The types of law applied in arbitration include both procedural and substantive international treaties and national laws, as well as the procedural rules of the relevant arbitral institution.

Diplomacy in negotiations has become a complex process and one that is becoming more complex as a result of the changing geopolitics and the era of globalization. An important problem in the management of global public goods lies with the imbalance of bargaining power as between the Global North and the Global South especially where multilateral negotiations are involved.

The composition and strength of developing country negotiation teams, tactics and methods for improving their bargaining position is highly indicative of their lack of a national policy analysis, design, and management capacity.

Moving forward, increasing national policymaking capacity is a great move towards penetrating the negotiation complexities amidst the changing geo-politics and globalization.