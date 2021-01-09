And the good old UJCC said: Let elections be postponed 

By Asuman Bisiika More by this Author

A statement authored and issued by the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) called on the government to postpone the January 14 elections. They even gave it some detail: Elections should be postponed for a period of three years.

During the three-year interim period, Mr Museveni would remain president. The Constitution should be amended to provide for this.

The statement of UJCC has very little to offer and has come very late. The idea of postponing elections less than a month to the polling day is very untenable. I am very confident in my belief that it is now too late to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections slated for January 14.

And by the way, I hope the media will be able to differentiate UJCC from Inter Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU). The UJCC is composed of the Catholic Church, Anglican Church of Uganda and the Orthodox Church, while the IRCU brings together (on invitation consequent to application) all religions in Uganda. Currently, IRCU has Muslims, SDA, Orthodox Church, Pentecostals, Anglicans and Catholics.



Dear reader, please imagine that the UJCC idea of postponing elections is adopted by the government. What are the likely scenarios? The infamous Parliament of Uganda (also known as Zungululu wa Zamunda) would be recalled from recession to come and specifically amend the Constitution. And you know what? The said Parliament would expect to be paid by Mr Museveni to do their job.

We in the Opposition (or what is left of us) would make the necessary noise, but it is very likely that some of us would cash in on the money.

Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi and Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, would cry foul and say ‘the man’ is running away from a bloody fight they were visiting on him. Even Mr John Katumba, my favourite presidential candidate, would vimba (boast) like St George (Patron Saint of Britain) claiming he was about to slay the dragon only to be restrained by the archbishop.

But the cost and confusion the constitutional amendment would visit unto this country would be a lot higher than the cost of just holding the elections.

The UJCC is not the first group or person to suggest that Ugandans did not need an election. It was in the strategic interest of Mr Museveni to hold the elections under whatever circumstances.

And for me, in the interest of the Kasese community, I fell in. Even as a known oppositionist, I made public my support for the candidature of Mr Museveni.

So, dear archbishop, the elections must go on as planned. We can only talk about police brutality; but not the elections. And we should not blame what we refer to as police brutality on the necessary Covid-19 prevention measures and regulations.

It is very probable that even without Covid-19 maneno, police would still act crazy and brutal. I have learnt that all elections in Uganda (including the 1958 and 1961 elections) have been violent. An elder once told me: “Mine is a testimony of fact.

I was a polling assistant in the 1958 and 1961 Elections. In fact, the 1961 election was the first election in which human lives were lost (particularly in Buganda),” said the elder.

My personal testimony is that all the elections I have witnessed in Uganda from 1980 to date have had some manifestations of violence.

May be Ugandans are genetically disposition to election violence. But dear UJCC, the January 14 elections must happen. Happy New Year and peaceful elections.



