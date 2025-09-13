Anne Mugisha’s book reflects 2026 off 2001

I first heard of Anne Mugisha in 2001. She was an activist for the Elect Kizza Besigye Task Force, and boy, oh boy, a very loud one. I later learnt she was from a middle-class income family and was the best student countrywide in her A Level national exams.

I met Anne Mugisha in the lead-up to the 2011 elections. She was a very conscientious and politically conscious lady. I encouraged her to aspire for MP for Nakawa Division. When she failed to get the FDC card for Nakawa, she gunned for Mbarara District Woman Representative. Now, Anne Mugisha is a social and political animal. She is stubborn. She is cantankerous. She is a rebel. No wonder her (auto)biography is titled Rebel.

As a book, Rebel is about Mugisha. But it also reads as a linear story (or history) of the Uganda of her time. Anne Mugisha lived and experienced the so-called Uganda’s 20 years of bitterness (from 1966 to 1986) and Museveni’s 40 years. Many politically conscious Ugandans came to know Mugisha during the 2001 Presidential Elections.

She was literally everywhere as an activist for the Elect Besigye Task Force (EBTF). Excerpt: I had largely ignored the election buzz, overwhelmed by media debates, news, and barroom political banter.

One morning, driving to work, I heard Winnie Byanyima on the radio, sharply dismissing questions about her potential role as First Lady. Her husband, Col Dr Kizza Besigye, a former NRM insider and Museveni’s personal physician, had just announced his presidential bid, challenging the incumbent.

The media frenzy risked turning Besigye’s campaign into a sensational romantic drama, overshadowing critical issues like corruption, democratic stagnation, and unequal economic participation. Skeptical but intrigued, I visited Besigye’s residence in Luzira, invited by his brother-in-law, Anthony.

My preconceptions, shaped by media narratives and barstool pundits, made me wary of a campaign relying heavily on family ties, fearing it might prioritise personal agendas over national ones.

In the living room, gathered around a coffee table, was a small, eclectic group tasked with drafting a strategy and rallying support to challenge Museveni’s entrenched regime in just four months. I recognised Winnie’s sister Edith, a prominent businesswoman and socialite, and Kenneth Kakuru, an outspoken lawyer formerly with the Uganda People’s Congress.

I met Beti Kamya, whose confidence in the campaign struck me, though I knew little of her background. Her partner, Spencer Turwomwe, a former NRA member who openly criticised the regime, was there too.

The Movement System, once hailed as a unifying force, had reached a breaking point, and Besigye’s campaign offered a path to confront its failures. I later learned my presence in that room stemmed from an article I had written weeks earlier, penned in a burst of frustration over unpunished government corruption and nepotism.

As an NRM cadre, I had questioned why I should support their candidate in 2001. The article caught the attention of Besigye’s nascent election task force.

That day, our group had no position paper, platform, or strategy—just a shared conviction that we were doing the right thing.

Jokes and teasing filled the air, but optimism about winning was scarce. We were there to chip away at Uganda’s systemic problems, unaware of the Pandora’s box we were opening or the consequences awaiting us.

The 2001 election, marred by voter intimidation, media suppression, and allegations of rigging, would reveal the regime’s ruthlessness, with security forces targeting opposition figures and supporters.

Activist Anne Mugisha and her 'Rebel' book cover. PHOTO/COURTESY

Besigye’s candidacy sparked a movement, exposing cracks in Museveni’s grip and laying the groundwork for future opposition, even as it invited brutal reprisals from a regime determined to hold power at all costs.

2026: a reflection of the 2001 elections?

The writer, Asuman Bisiika, is the former executive editor of the East African Flagpost. |[email protected]