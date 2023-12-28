Annual letter to the readers

Greetings!

I am writing this letter from my ancestral village in Bubulo, Manafwa district. There is no place like it. I always relish being here, to eat good food, enjoy the clam and cool weather conditions and get to catch up with old friends and relatives.

Writing this letter has become an end of year ritual for this column, something I always feel I must do because this space belongs to you, the readers. It has been my distinct pleasure and privilege writing for Saturday Monitor every week, offering modest perspective and insight.

From the outset, my editors who hired me aptly named this column ‘Majority Report’. At the beginning, I was a little rattled, but I understood my remit to be one of providing dispassionate and critical interventions on the key issues and debates of the day, doing so from my vantage position as a scholar.

While I enjoy doing the writing, the column belongs to you, the public – the readers. This means that in practice I write not just for you to read but I must speak to the issues that are of public interest. That is, I must address the public good, writ large. I may not fully live up to this expectation but I do endeavour to be true to how I see what this column is about – as a public space that must necessarily address critical public issues.

I am trained as a political scientist. I am a student of politics, but I am not a politician. I analyse politics; I do not practice it. So I write with a bias towards politics. I believe that politics is a key driver, if not the driver, of much of what transpires in society. Political choices, for example, have dire consequences.

When a country’s politics is a mess, all else will likely be in terrible shape. This is undoubtedly the case with Uganda today where we have a broken political system and a hopeless political culture.

The basic ethos, morals and norms that would make possible a proper and progressive political system have been drastically eroded. Living in a somewhat alternative universe and unable to head-on confront the problems we face, the rulers are bizarrely convinced we are on the right track!

It is the curse of power. As I have argued here before, our rulers believe their own delusion that they are doing great for the country! They are strongly persuaded that Uganda is on course of middle-income status and the country’s stability will last. In reality we have a very tragic situation on our hands.

Much of my writing has tended to focus on our tragic politics, the contours, magnitude, and the implications for both the present and future. In the coming year, I will maintain the same thrust and theme of speaking to the issues of the day, doing so forcefully and courageously.

My promise will remain totally unchanged: to speak truth to power, to be clear, direct and unambiguous in speaking to the pressing issues of the day and asking question of the rulers. I will do so as a nonpartisan, as best I can staying unbiased and impartial. Where I have a conflict of interest, I will fully disclose it.

In my writing style, I will strive to be accessible and speak to a wider audience beyond the narrow confines of my academic community. It is my earnest conviction that unless I can make sense to the reader, the ‘Majority Report’ will be only in name and largely irrelevant.

The issues we face today are acute and complex; they are endemic and entrenched. To confront them, we need moral clarity and intellectual courage. In the coming year, 2024, this column will continue to be a reasonable voice that deeply engages and raises critical questions at the heart of our socioeconomic difficulties and dire political realities.

I have flaws and failings that no doubt will remain part of my writings in this column, but with the added invaluable help of my editors, my goal will be to give you, the readers, a worthwhile column every Saturday – deep, engaging, written with clear and accessible prose.

Which leads me to say a word of thank you to the team at Monitor that works very hard to bring us the news and opinions that inform and shape our world. I have been fortunate to work with extremely gifted professionals who make my role as a columnist both easier and more rewarding. To them, I am deeply grateful.