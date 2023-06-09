Anti-corruption moves should benefit all

During the International Labour Day celebrations in Namutumba District on May 1, President Museveni announced plans to instate a new anti-corruption unit within the State House. This is the second such establishment in the Office of the President, after creation of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU) in December 2018 to ensure rapid processing, scrutiny and resolution of corruption complaints by constitutionally mandated agencies.

Indeed, the SHACU has done some remarkable work and has since recovered over Shs30 billion from various state institutions and returned it to government. According to the President, the new unit is to be especially dedicated to handling complaints of corruption, extortion and other related incidents from “investors”.

While the President’s efforts and subsequent evidence of interventions towards curbing corruption in the country are notable, the fundamental question is on the relevance or justification for creating a new unit with presumably similar roles as the first, save that the latter is dedicated to the concerns of international investors.

Does it imply that the first unit lacks the capacity to handle investor/business related corruption cases? Or is it a case of preferential treatment for the international investors?

Even as steps are made to protect the “big fish” from the plagues of bribery and extortion, the desperate cry of the wanainchi who are haunted by the same should not be drowned out. Thus we ask: who is fighting for the lay man that has to put “kitu kidogo” or “chai” in the hands of a nurse in a public hospital before they can get basic life-saving medical attention for themselves or their loved one? Who is defending the desperate landowner left defenceless after the authorities supposed to defend them from land-grabbers receive a token (bribe) from the perpetrators to frustrate the case?

Better still, to bring it back home to the business world: who is standing up for the local businessman trying to import or export goods but faces extortion by immigration officials quoting unrealistic, exorbitant prices for taxes (or “waiver fees” for the same)? Are these gallant citizens of the nation not contributing to its economic development through their business endeavours (popularly called “hustle”), whether in big or small measures? Shouldn’t their efforts be hailed too, and subsequently, their woes looked into?

There was a public uproar recently about the gruesome extortion and related frustration that Ugandans travelling in and out of the country face at the hands of Entebbe Airport immigration officials. While the media reported that the State House had taken on the investigations, there is seemingly no substantial, conclusive report of findings or action taken months later.

Section 3 of Article 99 of the Constitution of Uganda mandates the Head of State to, among other key duties, “promote the welfare of the citizens” of this country. Given the evident challenges we have as a nation, with a big list of social service needs and grossly insufficient public revenue resources, it suffices to say that supporting the citizenry to live self-sustaining lives should be government’s top priority in promoting their welfare.

This means on the one hand ensuring that all hurdles to local income generation are addressed with utmost urgency, and on the other hand, guaranteeing value for money for the citizens of this nation in terms of service delivery.

Now, with fresh reports of corruption tendencies even within the armed forces causing regrettable repercussions such as the recent loss of over 50 UPDF soldiers’ lives in Somalia on May 26, it is incumbent upon the both the new and already existing anti-corruption, justice and accountability units to up their game in promptly investigating cases and prosecuting culprits of corruption and other misconduct without fear or favour.